By Diwakar Chandiok

In recent times, global education has seen a noticeable boost, especially after the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Amid this resurgence, the United Kingdom has remained a highly sought-after academic destination for students worldwide.

The UK is home to some of the world’s top-ranking universities with a long history of academic excellence. Its institutions attract students from around the globe seeking high-quality education. The UK offers a wide variety of courses and degrees, ensuring that students can find programs that align with their interests and career goals.

The UK is particularly renowned for its programs in fields such as business, engineering, arts, and sciences. Its multicultural environment offers a unique cultural experience for international students besides the research, work and networking opportunities. It is therefore not surprising that it remains a highly preferred study-abroad destination for Indian students.

According to the UK’s Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), in 2021–22, the UK hosted 679,970 international students, surpassing the UK government’s ambition to host at least 600,000 international students each year. This represents an increase of 74,840 international students, or 12.4%, compared to the previous academic year.

The statistics also show that for postgraduate programmes, students from India have taken the lead, with a reported count of 101,765, surpassing those from China at 88,755. This data underscores how the dynamics of international education are evolving, with Indian students making a prominent mark in pursuing advanced degrees, particularly in the United Kingdom.

This growing number highlights the UK’s enduring appeal as a study destination, attracting students not only from India but also from the European Union and beyond.

The country’s focus lies on research, facilitated by its world-class resources for incubation and transformation of ideas into real-world applications, which sets it apart from higher education systems all over the world.

The INTO Agent survey also highlights how confidence among Indian education agents is second highest for the UK with 83% expecting to send more students to the country in 2023 with the USA at 91% and Australia at 70%.

International students in the UK accounted for almost 24% of the total student population in 2021-22. By level of study, 15% of all undergraduates and 45% of all postgraduates were international students. Postgraduate taught courses are now the main drivers of the growth in international students choosing the UK, accounting for 48% of all international enrolments in the UK in 2021–22 compared to 34% in 2017–18, according to HESA.

The UK’s growth has also been strong in the global context, with the most recent UNESCO data showing that the UK has regained its position as the second most popular destination for international students, overtaking Australia.

(Author is Vice President (Recruitment) for South Asia, INTO University Partnerships)