What is UK Litigation Fund and what it offers to investors?

By Ray Leary

The United Kingdom is one of the most open and welcoming countries for foreign investment and is a destination of choice for many Indian entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. It’s an attractive location for foreign investment, with the British Pound seen as a “safe haven” currency, (As defined by the European Central Bank). The UK has internationally renowned schools and universities and a cosmopolitan society with international connectivity, rich heritage, competitive tax rates, and a strong rule of law.

Many foreign investors are looking for accessible, safe, and secure locations for their funds. One of the safest and most secure investment opportunities currently is the little-known UK Litigation Fund, which is a unique UK investment programme offering high returns, short settlement timescales, and 100% capital protection.

In the UK there are thousands of legitimate claims for compensation against local authorities and financial institutions. Many of these legitimate cases are not able to proceed with their claims, as they do not have sufficient resources to manage legal fees and, therefore, require financial support.

This is where Litigation funding comes into the process. Litigation funding is where an outside party (Investor) covers the legal costs of a claimant’s case, in return for a percentage of the damages resulting from successful litigation, and claimants are guaranteed success due to the UK Supreme Court rulings.

Each investment supports a number of cases (for example £100,000 investment supports 42 cases). An investment into the Litigation Fund comes with 100% capital protection through comprehensive Insurance. This is an insurance policy that covers the capital paid by the investor on any lost claims and provides full capital protection.

The fund has a minimum 12-month investment period, with investment returns paid at both the 6-month and 12-month periods. The average return on investment equates to 15% every six months following initial investment (30% per annum). Investors do not have to be UK residents and any taxes are paid in the country investment is made from.

As global investments go, this is a phenomenal return, you may be asking how this level of return is achieved. The Litigation fund is not a financial product, it is simply an investment into UK consumer legal cases. Therefore, it is not affected by world markets, interest rates, currency fluctuations, or even world conflicts.

The Litigation Fund is marketed by Fresh Start UK, part of the Fresh Group a UK-based immigration and investment specialist with offices in Dubai and Isle of Man. Fresh Start UK is partnered with the UK’s leading consumer litigation lawyers who are responsible for processing all claims.

They are regulated by the UK Solicitors Regulation Authority with a success rate upwards of 96% on all claims they handle. The claimants are guaranteed success due to UK Supreme Court rulings (The UK’s Highest court) giving greater protection to the investor’s capital.

(Author is CEO of Fresh Start UK)

Disclaimer: This is the author’s own opinion, and readers and investors should exercise due diligence prior to making any financial decisions.