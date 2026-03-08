Canada has tightened the Express Entry category-based selection rules that allow foreign individuals to apply for permanent residence in the country. Earlier, Express Entry candidates were required to have a minimum of 6 months of continuous work experience in an eligible occupation, but now they must have at least 12 months of work experience to be eligible for an Express Entry draw.

As of February 18, 2026, Express Entry candidates must have at least 12 months of work experience in an eligible occupation within the last three years to qualify for an occupational category. This experience does not need to be continuous; a shift from the previous requirement of six months of continuous work experience.

In category-based rounds of invitations, Canada invites candidates in the Express Entry pool who are eligible for a specific category established by the Minister to meet an identified economic goal.

Canada invites candidates to apply for permanent residence who have the ability to communicate in a specific official Language, have work experience in a specific occupation with relevant education.

Current categories for category-based rounds include:

French-language proficiency

Healthcare and social services occupations

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) occupations

Trade occupations

Education occupations

Transport occupations

Physicians with Canadian work experience

Senior managers with Canadian work experience

Researchers with Canadian work experience

Skilled military recruits

Who’s eligible for each category

To be eligible for an invitation through a category-based round, you must meet the minimum criteria for Express Entry, including being eligible for 1 of the 3 immigration programs it covers, and meet all of the requirements in the instructions for that round.

When IRCC holds a category-based round of invitations, it will rank candidates in the pool who meet the category requirements, and invite top-ranking candidates to apply for permanent residence

For the following occupations, to be eligible, you must have accumulated, within the past 3 years, at least 12 months of full-time work experience (or an equal amount of part-time experience) — this experience does not need to be continuous. This experience has to be in a single occupation from within a specified list.

Healthcare and social services occupations

Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) occupations

Trade occupations

Education occupations

Transport occupations

Physicians with Canadian work experience

Senior managers with Canadian work experience

Researchers with Canadian work experience

ALSO READ Canada invites more than 200 senior managers with Canadian work experience to apply for permanent residence

The work experience must be acquired in Canada or internationally, except for categories requiring Canadian work experience. For Canadian experience, candidates cannot include work gained while being a full-time student, including co-op terms.