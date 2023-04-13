Warren Buffett to buy more stocks in Japan’s five largest trading houses

Warren Buffett is reportedly putting in more money into the Japanese economy and buying some of the top listed stocks in Japan. After initially disclosing a 5% stake in the shares of the country’s five largest trading houses in 2020, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway could be considering putting additional funds into the stocks of the largest of the country’s ‘Sogo Shosha’ companies.

‘Sogo Shosha’ corporations import a wide range of goods into resource-scarce Japan, including textiles, energy, and metals. Additionally, they offer services to manufacturers. The trading houses have aided in the expansion of the Japanese economy and the business sector’s globalisation.

Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett’s company, is planning another issuing of yen-denominated bonds, which was interpreted as an indication that the conglomerate will increase its investments in Japan.

After the news surfaced that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) was considering additional investment in local Japanese companies and had boosted his holdings in the country’s five largest trading houses, the Nikkei index in Japan rose on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 Index gained 289.71 points or 1.05 percent on Tuesday. Gains were led by Marubeni (4.75%), Tokyo Electron (3.92%) and Terumo (3.77%).

Shares of Marubeni Corp. (TYO:8002), Mitsubishi Corp. (TYO:8058), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (TYO:8031), Sumitomo Corp. (TYO:8053), and Itochu Corp. (TYO:8001), rose up to 4.55% on the Nikkei 225 index. According to reports, Buffett now owns 7.4% of the five companies after raising his interest in November 2022.

The news on the yen bond sale by Berkshire Hathaway has refocused Warren Buffett’s attention on Japan, and the billionaire investor reportedly told Nikkei that he plans to increase his investments there.

The bonds could be priced this week by Berkshire Hathaway, making it the first yen issuance from an overseas issuer since Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda took over this month. The selling funds will be utilised for general corporate objectives, including debt refinancing.