One of the most renowned and successful investors of all time is Warren Buffett. The ‘Oracle of Omaha’, as Warren Buffett is lovingly called by the investment fraternity, was born on August 30, 1930. Warren Buffett will start his 94th year in 2023 after having lived 93 years. Warren Buffett is a Virgo, which, like Taurus and Capricorn, belongs to the Earth element of astrology. Warren lives a basic life of frugal living and charitable generosity.

Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is ranked seventh richest in the world by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $120 billion.

Buffett is the chairman and largest stakeholder of Berkshire Hathaway, the investing firm that represents more than 98% of his net worth. Berkshire as an investment company boasts of nearly 20% compounded returns since 1965. Geico, Clayton Homes, and Dairy Queen are all owned by Berkshire Hathaway, the Omaha, Nebraska-based corporation, which also has significant investments in Coca-Cola and American Express.

Berkshire Hathaway’s stock is divided into class A and class B shares. Class B shares are currently trading at a substantially lower price. There are small variances in rights, but in terms of pro rata economic value, they are roughly similar.

One share of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trades for around $5,42,000 and is the world’s most expensive stock. In comparison to the sky-high price of class A shares, Berkshire Hathaway class B shares are available for roughly $359.

For the first time ever, Berkshire’s balance sheet size surpassed $1 trillion in Q2 2023. As of June 30th, 2023, Warren Buffett’s total cash holdings, or the amount of cash he is sitting on, was a mind-boggling $147.5 billion. A little over $120 billion of Berkshire’s funds are allocated to short-term US debt.

Nebraska-born Warren Buffett showed an early aptitude for generating income by delivering newspapers and selling candies and magazines door-to-door. From the New York Stock Exchange, Warren purchased his first share at the age of 11.

He applied to Columbia University in 1950 after learning that Benjamin Graham and David Dodd, authors of “The Intelligent Investor,” taught there. He worked as a securities analyst and stockbroker after earning a master’s degree in economics before launching his own investment firm, Buffett Partnership.

In 1962, he started purchasing shares of the struggling textile firm Berkshire Hathaway. He eventually became chairman and used the company as a holding company. This was his first significant investment.

As a well-known buy-and-hold value investor, Buffett frequently invests in or acquires outright businesses whose operations he finds to be transparent. He acted as a white knight-at-large during the late 2000s recession, saving Goldman Sachs, General Electric, and Swiss Re while ignoring requests from Lehman Brothers Holdings.

On his Birthday today, let us revisit some of his famous quotes that will remain with investors till eternity:

Rule #1: Never lose money. Rule #2: Never forget rule #1.

Do not make any mistakes that take you out of the game and you should spend a little bit less than you earn or you’ll never get out of debt.

Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.

Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.

Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.

Our favorite holding period is forever.

The “Buffettisms” of Warren Buffett are expressions of his distinct style of investing and emphasis on knowledge, long-term thinking, and value. He is one of the most successful investors of all time thanks to his emphasis on capital preservation, making investments in high-quality companies, and conducting his research.