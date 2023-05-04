Want to place orders before US market opens? Vested Finance launches extended hours for investors

The introduction of Extended Hours trading has been announced by Vested Finance, a well-known US investing platform. Investors now have access to an additional 9.5 hours of trading per trading day thanks to this feature, giving them greater flexibility and the chance to place transactions when it is most convenient for them.

Investors can respond more quickly to significant events outside of regular trading hours with extended hours trading, such as responses to earnings announcements or news from other countries’ markets. By using this feature, investors will be able to profit from price changes when the US markets are closed.

Investors should be mindful of the risks that come with extended hour trading, including decreased trading volume and more price volatility, which can make it more difficult to close trades at advantageous pricing.

Viram Shah, CEO of Vested Finance, says, “We are thrilled to introduce Extended Hours trading on Vested. One of the key issues our customers in India’s face is the inability to place trades during the day. With Extended Hours, customers can now execute transactions from 1:30 PM IST, and we believe that this will give them much-needed flexibility in creating their US portfolios.”

Users can buy and sell fractional and whole shares with all order types during extended hours. The pre-market hours are from 4:00 AM – 9:30 AM ET or in Indian timings it is 1:30 PM – 7:00 PM IST, while post-market hours are from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET or 1:30 AM – 5:30 AM IST.

It should be noted that Extended Hours trading is limited to specific stocks and ETFs and will initially be rolled out to Vested Premium users. Basic Vested users can opt-in for Extended Hours by upgrading to a Vested Premium subscription. Vested Finance has pioneered US investing for Indian customers. With Extended Hours, Vested Finance continues to innovate and make diversification easy for their customers.