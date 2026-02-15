Many H-1B visa applicants and employers are experiencing a rise in administrative processing, particularly section 221(g) delays. If your US visa has been refused under section 221(g), do not lose hope. A visa refusal under section 221(g) is not a permanent refusal but only a pause. A visa refusal under section 221(g) can be overturned, too.

A visa refusal under section 221(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) means the applicant did not establish eligibility for a visa to the satisfaction of the consular officer.

When an applicant is refused under 221(g), it means the consular officer determined that the applicant was not eligible for a visa after completing and executing the visa application and any required interview.

A consular officer may reconsider a visa application refused under 221(g) at a later date, based on additional information or upon the resolution of administrative processing, and determine that the applicant is eligible.

When a consular officer refuses a case under 221(g), she or he will convey to the applicant whether the applicant is required to provide any further documentation or information, or whether the case requires additional administrative processing.

If an application was refused under section 221(g) and the consular officer specifically told the applicant to provide documents or information, the applicant should provide a complete response as soon as possible.

If the consular officer refuses a visa, but requests additional information, an applicant has one year from the date the visa was refused to submit the additional information.

Otherwise, if an applicant does not provide the required additional information within one year, the applicant will have to reapply for the visa and pay another application fee.

However, if an application was refused and a consular officer indicates administrative processing is required, processing times can vary based on individual circumstances.

There could be different reasons for a visa application getting refused under section 221(g), such as increased security screening, vetting of social media accounts, staffing shortages, or application backlogs.