The Great Indian Dream Scholarship for students heading to the US – Check eligibility, last date

Applicants must be enrolled in a US university for higher education with a program length of at least 18 months.

Written by Sunil Dhawan
The scholarship program will be open for applications from July 17 to August 20. (Image Credit: Freepik)

Swadesh, a pioneering company working towards facilitating the dreams of Indian students pursuing higher education in the United States, is proud to introduce “The Great Indian Dream Scholarship”, India’s largest scholarship program aimed at empowering the visionaries of tomorrow. The scholarship program will be open for applications from July 17 to August 20.

The “Great Indian Dream Scholarship” comes with a total cash pool of $100,000 USD, which will be awarded to 31 meritorious students selected through a rigorous evaluation process. Swadesh strongly believes in providing students with the support they need to achieve their aspirations and contribute positively to society.

Swadesh Gold Scholar Award: One student will be selected for this prestigious award, receiving a scholarship amount of $10,000 USD.

Swadesh Silver Scholar Award: Ten outstanding students will be honored with this award, each receiving a scholarship amount of $5,000 USD.

Swadesh Bronze Scholar Award: Twenty meritorious students will be presented with this award, each receiving a scholarship amount of $2,000 USD.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Indian Citizen: Scholarship applicants must be Indian citizens with valid citizenship.

Swadesh User: All applicants are required to open a free Swadesh account, embracing the platform’s mission to create a seamless migration solution for Indian students heading to the United States.

Admission Letter from a US University: To be considered, applicants must be enrolled in a US university for higher education with a program length of at least 18 months.

Swadesh believes in nurturing compassionate leaders who exemplify their dreams through action – individuals who have the audacity to dream big and the passion to make a difference in their communities.

Speaking about the scholarship program, Prateek Swain, CEO at Swadesh, said, “Give your American Dream the kickstart it deserves with the Swadesh Scholarship program. We are committed to providing the brightest minds of India with the opportunity to pursue their higher education goals in the US, and with ‘The Great Indian Dream Scholarship,’ we aim to support and recognize their academic excellence and leadership potential.”

(Source: Press Release)

First published on: 23-07-2023 at 17:09 IST

