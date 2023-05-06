US to open first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season soon

The US is getting ready to start processing student visa applications for the upcoming semester, indicating that the first batch of visa appointments would be available by mid-May. Wait periods for visa interviews have made headlines, but the US has announced initiatives to prioritise and process student and work visas.

U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad tweeted last week – “Attention students! In mid-May, the U.S. Mission to India will open the first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season. Additional appointments will be released later in the season. Prepare for your appointments and stay tuned for more student visa related announcements!”

In another important development, the students who travel to the United States for educational purposes will be facing higher visa expenses.

The United States government has announced a $25 increase in the cost of student visas, effective May 30, 2023. The extra visa charge is Rs 2043 (Rs 81.72 per dollar). The fee for a US student visa will rise from $160 to $185 as of May 30. The fee for a US student visa in Indian rupees would be Rs 15118, up from Rs 13075, effective May 30.

The United States is still the top choice for Indian students seeking higher education, despite the looming danger of a recession and job losses. More than two lakh Indian students chose the US to pursue higher education in the 2021-22 academic year.