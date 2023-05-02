US student visa fees hiked by 15.5% – Check new rates, effective date

Students who travel to the US for education purposes will have to pay higher visa costs. The US government has announced a $25 increase in the cost of student visas beginning on May 30, 2023. The additional visa fee is Rs 2043 (Rs 81.72 to a dollar). The charge for a US student visa is going up from $160 to $185, effective as of May 30. US student visa fees in Indian Rupees will be Rs 15118 effective May 30, instead of Rs 13075.

According to the Institute of International Education’s (IIE) Open Doors Report, more than two lakh Indian students chose the United States (US) to pursue higher education in the 2021-22 academic year, a 19% increase over the previous year.

In an official announcement, the U.S. Department of State stated that it has increased certain nonimmigrant visa (NIV) application processing fees globally. These fee increases are effective as of May 30, 2023. The application fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s) and other non-petition-based NIVs, such as student and exchange visitor visas, has increased from $160 to $185.

The application fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) has increased from $190 to $205. The application fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a speciality occupation (E category) has increased from $205 to $315.

Other consular fees remain the same, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors. Applicants who have already paid a visa application fee that is currently valid and non-expired, but who have not yet appeared for their visa interview or are waiting for their case to be processed, will not be charged any additional fees.

The United States is still the top choice for Indian students seeking higher education, despite the looming danger of a recession and job losses. But, the choice of courses is seeing a shift among Indian students.

According to a recent survey from the Graduate Record Examination (GRE), Indian students seeking higher education in the United States are increasingly choosing physical sciences over engineering for their masters and doctorate degrees.

