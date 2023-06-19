The US stock market will be closed for an extended weekend. Day traders and other investors are looking forward to the start of the stock market session on Monday. However, Monday, June 19th is a stock market holiday due to Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Juneteenth is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, which means that the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are closed. Juneteenth will be observed on Monday, June 19, 2023, with the markets closed on that day. This implies that after the market closes at 4 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 16, it will not reopen until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 20. The next stock market holiday in the United States will be Independence Day, which will be celebrated this year on July 4, 2023.

The US Congress enacted legislation designating it a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, and President Joe Biden signed it into law. Juneteenth was commemorated as a federal holiday for the first time on June 20th, 2022. Juneteenth is one of the eleven federal holidays in the United States. All non-essential federal government offices, including the federal bank and post offices, will be closed.

Juneteenth is also a Federal Reserve Bank Holiday in the United States, therefore commercial banks and other financial institutions will most likely be closed or have very limited hours. On June 19, 2023, the United States Bond Market will also be closed.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, commemorates the anniversary of Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger’s statement that Texas was free from slavery on June 19, 1865, years after the Emancipation Statement had prohibited it there and in other Southern states.

In 2023, Nasdaq will observe ten US stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving (with an early closing at 1 pm EST on the following day, often known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day are among the US stock market holidays. In 2022, Juneteenth fell on a Sunday, thus the holiday was observed on June 20th and the US stock market was closed to reopen on Tuesday, June 21st.