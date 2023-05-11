US Producer Price Index (PPI) index data release today

Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) statistics are equally essential to stock market investors. The PPI statistics for April will be released by the Bureau of Labour Statistics on May 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors will compare CPI and PPI data to predict the next move by the US Federal Reserve. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services. PPI is a key measure of U.S. inflation that monitors the wholesale prices producers receive for goods and services like gas, food and medical care.

The CPI is influenced by the PPI statistics to some extent. The monthly PPI might indicate whether consumer inflation is increasing or decreasing. As a result, if the PPI rises in a given month, so may consumer prices for goods and services. This is due to the fact that certain manufacturers pass on higher costs to their customers. On the other hand, customers may benefit from a dropping PPI in the form of lower prices.

The PPI, like the CPI, has an impact on the US Fed’s monetary policy and interest rate decisions. To control inflation, the Fed raises interest rates, which reduces demand for goods and services, effectively lowering price rises or inflation.

For April, the Producer Price Index (PPI) advanced only 2.7% year-over-year (y/y), slightly below the 3% analyst consensus forecast and a substantial decline from the 4.9% and 5.9% advances for the one-year periods ended in February and January. From a longer-term perspective, the 2.7% rate showed that inflation has weakened substantially from the 11.7% y/y increase recorded in March of 2022.

On a month-over-month basis (m/m), the headline PPI declined 0.5% in March, the first decline all year and the fastest decline all cycle, with the bulk of the drop attributed to lower prices for gasoline.

It remains to be seen if PPI reflects the price change in April. A change in the PPI may have an impact on stock prices. Profits may rise or fall as a result of the prices at which producers sell their items. As a result, if PPI data do not meet consensus, stock prices may remain volatile for investors.