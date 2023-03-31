US Market Today: Global shares headed for a second-straight quarterly gain

Bloomberg: Asian stocks advanced with US and European equity futures as a gauge of global shares headed for a second-straight quarterly gain, underscoring investor optimism in the face of banking turmoil and elevated interest rates.

Technology shares led the charge this quarter, surging 19%, the most since mid 2020. The upbeat tone has been on display this week, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.6% Thursday in its third increase in four days. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9% overnight, pushing further into a bull market.

Benchmark indexes in Japan and South Korea led Friday’s rally and were also on course for quarterly gains. The Topix index jumped by more than 1% after slightly paring its move on news that Japan would impose new restrictions on chip exports.

The dollar, which has weakened this month, was little changed Friday against most major peers.

Treasuries were steady in Asian trading after a tumultuous period. There have been wild swings in yields this year as investors struggled to adjust for banking collapses and the shifting outlook for interest rates amid high inflation and threats to economic growth. The two-year yield was around 4.11% Friday while the 10-year maturity was about 3.56%.

The gains Thursday in US stocks came as market watchers digested a round of Fed commentary suggesting more monetary tightening was necessary, even after the collapse of three US banks earlier this month. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said tightening was needed, while Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the Fed can raise rates more if inflation risks persist.

Positive signals out of China have helped the Bloomberg Commodity Index pare its quarterly loss, with oil recovering half of the ground it lost since early March.

An official gauge of manufacturing released Friday showed China managed to keep the momentum in its economic recovery in March, falling only slightly to 51.9 from 52.6 in February, and beating the median of estimates from economists.

Most market watchers are still betting on China’s recovery underpinning a price rally later this year. That optimism is also apparent in share sale plans for Chinese equities. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s logistics arm Cainiao Network Technology Co. — currently valued at more than $20 billion — has started preparations with banks for its Hong Kong initial public offering. Meanwhile, shares in rival JD.com soared in the US after two of its subsidiaries filed for IPOs in Hong Kong.

“The fact these companies are embarking on value unlocking, you would speculate that maybe these companies have the support of Beijing,” Chetan Seth, Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc., said on Bloomberg Television. “This was not the case six months ago. So I would say very good for China equities.”