The Department of Labor has released the H-2B processing times updated as of the close of business February 5, 2026. In the updated table, the Department of Labor reported total cases issued final decisions and positions certified for the FY 2026 first-half visa cap and the second-half of the visa cap.

For the first half visa cap, as of February 5, a total of 6,220 cases were issued final decisions. Certified positions for this period were allocated for 116,113 workers. These were for the applications received for the requested date of need from October 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

The Department of Labor also reported the total cases issued final decisions and positions certified for the FY 2026 second-half visa cap. As of February 5, a total of 587 cases had received final decisions. Certified positions for this period were allocated for 8,907 workers. These were for the applications received for the requested date of need from October 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026. All these cases were submitted during the peak filing window for dates of need after April 1, 2026.

H-2B processing times are updated on Monday of each week or the next business day for weekly data ending COB (close of business) of each Saturday and additional updates on Wednesday and Friday for data as of COB on the previous day.

64,716 Additional H-2B visas

On January 30, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) jointly announced a temporary final rule increasing the numerical limit (or cap) on H-2B nonimmigrant visas by up to 64,716 additional visas for fiscal year 2026.

The H-2B program allows American companies to employ foreign nationals for temporary non-agricultural jobs in the U.S., with a maximum stay of three years. After this period, individuals must exit the country and remain outside for three months before reapplying for entry.

H-2B Processing Times (updated as of close of business 2/5/2026)

Applications Received for Requested Date of Need from October 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026

Applications Received for Requested Date of Need from April 1, 2026, through September 30, 2026