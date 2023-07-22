USCIS to release updated Form I-9 for employment eligibility verification – What’s new

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will release an updated version of Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, on August 1, 2023. Form I-9 is used to verify the identity and employment authorization of individuals hired for employment in the United States. Both employees and employers (or authorized representatives of the employer) must complete the form.

Among the form enhancements is a checkbox that companies participating in E-Verify can utilize to indicate that they remotely checked identity and employment authorization documents using an alternate approach approved by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

On July 21, 2023, DHS announced a final rule in the Federal Register that recognizes the end of temporary COVID-19 flexibilities as of July 31 and provides DHS the authority to authorize optional alternatives for employers to examine Form I-9 documentation.

At the same time, DHS also published an accompanying document in the Federal Register describing and authorizing employers enrolled in E-Verify the option to remotely examine their employees’ identity and employment authorization documents under a DHS-authorized alternative procedure.

The Federal Register document provides an alternative for certain employers to remotely examine Form I-9 documents, instead of the current requirement to examine documents in-person. To participate in the remote examination of Form I-9 documents under the DHS-authorized alternative procedure, employers must be enrolled in E-Verify, examine and retain copies of all documents, conduct a live video interaction with the employee, and create an E-Verify case if the employee is a new hire.

Employers who were participating in E-Verify and created a case for employees whose documents were examined during COVID-19 flexibilities (March 20, 2020 to July 31, 2023), may choose to use the new alternative procedure starting on August 1, 2023 to satisfy the physical document examination requirement by Aug. 30, 2023. Employers who were not enrolled in E-Verify during the COVID-19 flexibilities must complete an in-person physical examination by Aug. 30, 2023.

What is new in revised Form I-9

Reduces Sections 1 and 2 to a single-sided sheet

Is designed to be a fillable form on tablets and mobile devices

Moves the Section 1 Preparer/Translator Certification area to a separate, standalone supplement that employers can provide to employees when necessary

Moves Section 3, Reverification and Rehire, to a standalone supplement that employers can print if or when rehire occurs or reverification is required

Revises the Lists of Acceptable Documents page to include some acceptable receipts as well as guidance and links to information on automatic extensions of employment authorization documentation

Reduces Form instructions from 15 pages to 8 pages

Includes a checkbox allowing employers to indicate they examined Form I-9 documentation remotely under a DHS-authorized alternative procedure rather than via physical examination.

The revised Form I-9 (edition date 08/01/23) will be published on USCIS website on August 1, 2023. Employers can use the current Form I-9 (edition date 10/21/19) through October 31, 2023. Starting November 1, 2023, all employers must use the new Form I-9.