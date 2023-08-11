US Immigration Fund set to host roadshow across 9 major cities in India

Over the last few years, India has become the second-largest EB-5 investor market in the world. With an aim to provide families in India an opportunity to invest in a global future and enable business, education, career and residential opportunities in the United States, U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) is set to host a roadshow across 9 major cities in India this month.

This initiative is designed to provide an in-depth understanding of the EB-5 program, a unique residency-by-investment scheme offering a direct route to permanent U.S. residency for international investors.

Starting August 19, USIF will host EB-5 consultations in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai Bangalore, Surat, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata. These events offer a platform to enlighten prospective investors on the EB-5 program, including the process of acquiring a U.S. Green Card through quality real estate investments across the country.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the USIF Team and a seasoned immigration attorney from Donoso & Partners LLC, who has substantial experience with EB-5 matters.

USIF President, Nicholas A. Mastroianni, III, shared his thoughts on the initiative, “These consultations are designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the benefits and intricate details of the EB-5 visa program. With the guidance of our team and immigration lawyers, we aim to assist Indian investors and their families in planning their U.S. future, by providing clarity on why the EB-5 visa program is an attractive alternative to other visa options.”

Time is critical for Indian investors as the EB-5 Visa application fees are anticipated to surge over 200% at the beginning of 2024. Moreover, the TCS tax is predicted to escalate from 5% to 20% (an additional $200,000), effective on October 1st, 2023.

The EB-5 Program was established by the U.S. Congress in 1990. It offers permanent U.S. residency to foreign investors who invest a minimum of $800,000 in a qualifying project and create at least 10 U.S. jobs. Over the years, Indian investors have consistently leveraged this program, with a marked upswing in EB-5 applications over the last year.

The EB-5 program extends residency in the U.S. to the investor, their spouse, and unmarried children under 21, along with a potential return on their investment capital. USIF recently introduced an innovative investor financing program that allows investors to contribute only $500,000 towards their EB-5 visa.

(Press Release)