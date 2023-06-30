The US index tracking core personal consumption expenditure prices, which excludes food and energy, increased by 0.3% in May, in line with market expectations, slowing from the 0.4% gain in April. The Federal Reserve’s primary indicator of inflation in the US economy, the annual change, increased by 4.6%, a slight decline from 4.7% in April. The PCE price index increased by 0.1% from the previous month and 3.8% from the same time last year, the smallest yearly gain since April 2021, when food and energy costs were factored in.

On the final day of Q2, US stock futures continued to rise as traders hailed declining PCE inflation. Contracts on the Dow Jones rose nearly 100 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq 100 added 1%. The favoured inflation measure of the Fed increased by 0.3%, in line with expectations and less than 0.4% in April. Additionally, the headline PCE rate fell to its lowest level in almost two years, while the annual core pace dropped to 4.6%.

Chair Powell promised that interest rates will increase once more this year early in the week. In premarket trading, shares of Nike slid around 3% on a weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings, while Apple shares increased nearly 1% after Citigroup initiated coverage of the firm with a “buy” rating.