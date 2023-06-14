The US Federal Reserve’s announcement of the interest rate today will be eagerly awaited by both domestic and global stock market investors. The FOMC meeting is taking place over two days – June 13 and June 14 and the rate hike decision will be announced on June 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET or 11.30 IST.

Although there is a higher likelihood of a rate hike pause, investors will be paying close attention to Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference commentary in the hope of picking up cues for the future. A hawkish stand by Powell may signal that the economy is weakening and going into recession.

Investors will be looking forward to two major things at the June 14 FOMC meeting – One, a hawkish pause by the US Fed will signal that the economy is weakening and going into recession. And, secondly, the dot plot.

On June 14, the Fed will also release an updated Economic Projection with the dot plot, which global market investors will eagerly await. The dot plot will help investors learn how much is the median Fed fund target rate expected to reach before the central bank starts cutting rates. The fed pivot is expected in early 2024 based on the current macro data of the economy.

Meanwhile, the market, while confident in the US Fed’s ability to maintain the status quo, has been shaken by recent rate hikes by foreign central banks. The Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada both unexpectedly raised interest rates last week, which has increased market worries. On Friday, the Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its current policy, while the European Central Bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate on Thursday.

The markets anticipate another rate increase in July going forward. This expectation is largely the result of Powell’s earlier statements, in which he said that the Fed would wait to find out how past rate hikes had impacted the economy.