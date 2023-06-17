By Ajay Sharma

The USA is a dream of every business professional, predominantly due to the nation’s grandeur as a superpower, economic progress, abundant business opportunities, and equal rights & benefits for the people. US EB-5 Visa is one of those few pathways that provide permanent residency in the USA by investing in a project. The program aims to attract foreign investments into unemployment-centric areas and developed regions. It invites all eligible investors worldwide to invest in a real estate project and generate employment in the country.

Indian applicants can also apply for the EB-5 Visa upon meeting the program’s eligibility requirements. It is noted that many Indian investors have received visa approval by investing in real estate projects.

Features and Benefits of EB-5 VISA

There is no requirement for age, education, or prior business experience for the applicants

Can bring along family members such as partners and children below 21 years for the green cards

There is no language proficiency requirement as well

Have a comparatively quicker processing timing and smooth process

Can attain US Citizenship by residing in the country for a minimum of five years as a permanent resident

They can access government jobs, lower tuition, and financial aid for healthcare, travel freely and receive social security benefits.

You can sponsor eligible relatives to join them and enter the USA’s job market without restrictions.

The US permanent residency status is also given to partners and children below 21 years, which can be passed on to successive generations.

Two types of investment options to get EB-5 Visa

Direct Investment: Investors can make a direct investment or invest in a US business which could be USD 500,000 / USD 800,000 if the business is situated in a Targeted Employment Area. Or invest $1.05 million in a business located in a high-employment area.

Regional Center Investment: Under this category, the investor invests the amount through the US-designated regional center in a real estate or construction project that acts as a fund manager. Some low-risk, medium-risk, and high-risk projects allow various ranges of return on investment. Applicants must choose the projects wisely.

Targeted Employment Area – Considering the investment time, it can be either a rural area or a region with high unemployment (at least 150% of the national average unemployment rate). A rural area is any region outside of a metropolitan statistical area (MSA) or within the boundary of any town or city with a population of 20,000 people.

Eligibility Requirements for EB5 Visa

Invest USD 500,000 / 800,000 in a commercial enterprise located in a Targeted Employment Area – An area with high unemployment. For TEA, the project must be in a rural or high unemployment rate area with a minimum of 150% of the average national unemployment rate. The TEA region includes cities and towns with a minimum of 20,000 outside of metropolitan areas.

If you invest in a business outside of the Targeted Employment Area (TEA), the amount would be USD 1,050,000

Generate a minimum of 10 permanent full-time jobs for eligible US residents and citizens.

For the business not within the regional center, the applicant must create employment directly by becoming the employer of the new commercial enterprise or completing owned subsidiaries.

The new commercial enterprise within the regional center can create direct or indirect jobs.

Must be approved of “Immigrant Petition by Alien Entrepreneur” via 1-526 Form before making the investment

US EB-5 Detailed Application Process

Choosing an appropriate EB-5 Project – The projects can be new commercial enterprises or regional center projects. Furthermore, you must meet the accredited investor income requirements for the EB-5 process.

Make an Investment and I-526 Petition – Once you choose a project and a business in the United States, you need to make the minimum capital investment, sign an escrow account, and file an I-526 petition with USCIS.

Two-Year Conditional Permanent Residency – Under the Eb-5 visa application process, you are eligible for a two-year conditional residency in the United States with the approval of the I-526 petition.

Unconditional Permanent Residency and the I-829 Petition – To become an Eb5 visa holder and a permanent resident of the USA, you must file an I-829 petition before the expiry of your conditional residency, upon the I-829 filing, it takes between 22 to 45 months to get a permanent green card.

(Author is President and Founder Abhinav Immigration Services)