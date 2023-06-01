By Anil Ghelani and Ravi Gehani

This weekend was a very busy time for ministers and policy makers in many parts of the world. In India we had Delhi buzzing with activity with Niti Aayog governing council meeting and then the inauguration of the new Parliament House. Whereas in the US, the diplomats in Washington were also very busy, even though it was holiday weekend for them Monday being a national holiday!

Over the weekend, US President Joe Biden and the key opposition leader Kevin McCarthy of Republican party have come to a consensus on the US Debt Ceiling matter.

We have seen in the past that this ceiling or borrowing limit has been increased about 100 times since it was set up in early 1900’s. Hence it was non-issue for many capital market participants, but still causing some bit of concerns and volatility.

Now as per the current proposal, the Debt Ceiling will be suspended for 2 years so US Government can borrow above this current limit. But in return, there will be an agreement on certain spending limits by the Government. So it is allowing for more borrowings, but with a good fiscal prudence. Now this in-principle proposal will be taken formally in the US Congress which is scheduled to vote later this week. The update is that US debt ceiling bill has been passed by House and has now moved to Senate.

In a broad way it is a positive development for global equity and bond markets in the near term, as it clears out an uncertain event risk. On the other hand, this is a negative development for precious metals – Gold and Silver.

Gold has outperformed most of the asset class in the last 3 months primarily due to the banking crisis and the anticipation of pause in the rate hikes. However now that banking crisis has been controlled and no clarity on the pause of the interest rate hikes, there has been some correction in gold prices since the start of May 2023.

With a smooth resolution of the US debt ceiling issue visible over the weekend and simply awaiting the voting in this week, there would be a strong support for the US Dollar which will cause weakness in gold.

Further, the continued inflation pressures and good economic data could keep interest rates on an upwards trajectory, which also will lead to stronger US Dollar and weighing down on gold.

So, in the near term the outlook for gold and silver looks a bit negative. However, one should keep in mind that such corrections could provide investment opportunities for the long term asset allocation to precious metals.

In the medium to long term, gold has a strong investment case. We have a structural long-term demand from Central Banks who are likely to continue to rebalance some of their dollar reserves into other asset classes, including gold. This is likely to have a multi-year demand from different central banks across the world.

Besides these large institutional players, retail investment demand has also been improving where after 11 months of outflows, global gold ETFs have started getting inflows from markets across North America, Europe, and Asia.

There is a market anticipation that inflation in US will soon appear peaked, paving way for a pause in the US Fed interest rate hikes. Now if this gradually turns towards rate cuts, gold has a potential to outperform equities and do well when US Fed embarks on a rate cut cycle.

Lowering interest rates also indicates a sign of economic slowdown, which typically increases demand for safe-haven assets like gold as a hedge against market volatility and recessionary fears. The slowdown fear is visible across the world, and a large economy like Germany officially entered recession as per data released last week.

Besides gold, we should also keep in mind opportunities in silver, which often follows the price trends of gold as a precious metal and safe-haven asset. Hence most of the points noted above become relevant for silver as well, but silver is the only commodity which has a double engine demand from Investment and Industrial use. The fundamental demand/supply for Silver is unique as compared to gold and hence it could be a useful part of your asset allocation for the long term.

Silver has entered a new paradigm of demand/supply deficits that kicked off in 2021. During the calendar year 2022, physical demand for silver climbed to a record high globally. This was mainly led by an all-time high industrial usage which is approximately 50% of total annual silver demand. This demand is likely to grow because silver has a high industrial usage in EVs and in PVs for solar panels – and green mobility and clean energy continues to get greater focus globally.

On the supply side there is no material increase due to which during CY-2022 we had an all-time high deficit on record. This is the second consecutive year of deficit and as per analyst estimates, after 2022 all old cumulative surpluses of the previous 11 years have been wiped out.

So while many political analysts will be closely reviewing the 99 page Debt Ceiling proposal which has been released for public review, as an investor you should review your overall asset allocation and wherever suitable, consider to increase investment in gold and silver in any short term corrections which could provide good investment opportunities for the long term.

(Authors are Anil Ghelani, CFA, Head of Passive Investments & Products – DSP Mutual Fund and Ravi Gehani, Fund Manager – DSP Mutual Fund)