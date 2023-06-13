US stock market investors will be keeping a close watch on the inflation numbers to be released today. The Bureau of Labour Statistics releases the US CPI data today, and markets are waiting with bated breath to see the most recent inflation figures. The inflation data for May is to be announced on June 13, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time or 6 P.M. IST.

Market expects the May US CPI numbers to show that neither inflation nor core inflation is declining rapidly enough for the Fed to abandon its inflation-fighting efforts. While inflation has fallen from a multi-decade high of 9.1%, it remains much above than the central bank’s 2% target. Annual CPI forecasts range from 4.6% to 4.8%, compared to 4.9% in April. In May, core inflation, excluding food and energy costs, is predicted to be 5.4%-5.6%, down from 5.5% in April.

As investors await the Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note has risen above 3.75%. Most market participants expect the US Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates at their current levels, but the CPI report the day before may modify those expectations. Some experts expect the US inflation rate to decrease to 4.1% in May, the lowest level since March 2021, from 4.9% in April, while the core measure is expected to dip to 5.2% from 5.5%.

If annual US inflation has remained stubbornly high in May, the US Fed will be expected to continue hiking interest rates further. Fed Chairman Powell has previously stated that the central bank will want to examine the impact of the previous rate hike before beginning the raise spree. The next US Fed FOMC meeting for taking decisions on rates is on June 13-14.

Despite a rise in the unemployment rate, data released on Friday showed that job growth in the United States accelerated in May, indicating that labour market conditions were improving and bolstering investors’ appetite for stocks amid hopes that the Federal Reserve will be able to reduce inflation without harming GDP.

The current bullish market sentiments signal that investors are hoping that inflationary pressures will ease further, boosting the case for a pause in the Fed’s interest rate hikes this week and maybe in July. However, a negative surprise in US CPI data for May, to be reported today, could derail the market.