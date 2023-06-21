AI has become a household term. From navigation to IT services, banking, and education, AI has infiltrated nearly every industry, offering an unparalleled degree of convenience. What if it could help students, especially those moving abroad, outside of academics? University Living, a leading global student housing platform, has launched studentAccommodationGPT.ai, a new AI-led tool to enable students to find accommodations best suited to their requirements.

Designed to simplify the tedious process of accommodation hunting, the newly launched tool will match students with their ideal living quarters in a matter of minutes, showing them numerous available options. The AI tool will take into consideration the student’s preferred locality, budget, and other requirements before providing them with seemingly endless choices for accommodations, making the process seamless and convenient.

A comprehensive platform, StudentAccommodationGPT.ai focuses on students’ needs and has a personalised search bar to find the perfect match – affordable, comfortable accommodation. The AI platform also assists students in the booking process, enabling students to find their temporary homes with ease. Further, to help students save their precious time and arduous research, StudentAccommodationGPT.ai allows them to find out the cost of living in a particular city within minutes through the Cost of Living Calculator that considers one’s spending habits and provides a personalized budget.

( Source : Company Press Release )