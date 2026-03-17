The UK Home Office’s March 5, 2026, Statement of Changes to Immigration Rules introduces sweeping reforms across multiple visa categories. Key updates include the Visa Brake targeting high-asylum nationals, tightened Skilled Worker pay requirements, a rise in English language standards for settlement, and expanded Global Business Mobility provisions — part of the government’s post-white-paper immigration overhaul.

The changes include, introduction of the Visa Brake, clarifying the specific circumstances in which a child can be granted settlement to join a ‘relative’ in the UK, Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier: making changes to include provisions for Indian nationals, Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker: reducing qualifying overseas employment period from 12 to 6 months, Youth Mobility Scheme: changes to partner country quotas for 2026 and Change to English language requirements, amongst others.

The national list for visas has been modified effective March 5, 2026, and the remaining modifications are to be implemented on different days until March 26, 2027.

The changes are in continuation of the 12 May 2025 immigration white paper of the UK Government.

The key aim of the Visa Brake will be to reduce the number of individuals entering the asylum system, therefore reducing the strain on the asylum system. Under this, the UK will refuse Student visa applications from main applicants who are nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan. Additionally, the UK will refuse Skilled Worker visa applications from main applicants who are nationals of Afghanistan. This will come into effect from 26 March but will not affect applications made before 26 March.

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A big change has been introduced in the Skilled Worker route related to pay periods. In the new rules, a change is being made to the salary requirements so that a worker must be paid the required salary in each pay period, subject to variations already permitted in the Rules.

This change ensures that UKVI do not need to wait until a full year of salary has been paid where there are concerns about underpayment. This will help to support worker welfare and ensure that, where underpayment is highlighted, the sponsor is notified and has an opportunity to explain or remedy the issue at an early opportunity or for compliance action to be taken, before an individual is significantly impacted.

The new rules have also clarified the specific circumstances in which a child can be granted settlement to join a ‘relative’ in the UK. This change clarifies the long-standing Home Office policy that a dependent child cannot settle when one parent is a British citizen or settled and the other parent has temporary permission to stay. The Rules have been updated and the reference to ‘exclusion of the child’ has also been removed. The amendment clarifies that a child can join a “close” relative in the UK rather than any relative.

Another change is for Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier that brings changes to include provisions for Indian nationals. The changes will implement the UK’s entry and temporary stay commitments taken in the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and India, once that agreement enters into force. These commitments require us to give service suppliers in the contractual service supplier and independent categories who are providing a service covered by the commitment entry to the UK for up to 12 months leave at a time.

Another change is for Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker in reducing the qualifying overseas employment period from 12 to 6 months. The Global Business Mobility (GBM) Secondment Worker route allows overseas employers who have a high-value contract or investment with a UK organisation, worth at least £50 million, to temporarily send their workers to the UK. Previously, applicants had to have worked for their overseas employer for at least 12 months. Now, the UK is reducing this qualifying period to six months to provide greater flexibility for businesses and attract more high-value contracts to the UK.

Another important change is the increase in the English language requirement for settlement to B2 level under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) for a number of immigration routes where the existing requirement is at B1 level.

The changes apply to those routes covered by Skilled Worker, Representative of an Overseas Business, Global Talent, Innovator Founder, Long Residence, Settlement Family Life, amongst others.

These changes will come into force on 26 March 2027. The changes will therefore apply to those already on a pathway to settlement in the UK and the rules applying to the Skilled Worker route and Scale Up routes are accordingly amended to apply the language requirement at the settlement stage in addition to the requirements specified for a limited permission.

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Temporary Work – Seasonal Worker

A minor change is being made to the rules concerning the date at which an assessment is made to calculate the period of time an applicant has spent outside the UK before their application for entry clearance as a Seasonal Worker. The start date as stated by the sponsor on the Certificate of Sponsorship will now be used to calculate the period of time spent outside the UK. The National Minimum Wage and the National Living Wage are increasing from April 2026. It is necessary to amend the minimum rate of hourly pay for Seasonal Workers to reflect this change.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.