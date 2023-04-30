UK Student Accommodation: All that you need to know

By Sayantan Biswas

There has been a rise in the number of students from India migrating to Britain (1,17,965 recording a 215% increase in 2022 compared to 2019) to build a successful career by enrolling in prestigious universities like The University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. This increase can be attributed to recent changes in the visa process and the fact that students can now benefit from a 2-year visa for employment and a 1-2 year of study visa (depending on the length of the degree), further adding to the attractiveness of pursuing higher education in the UK.

With the number of students steadily rising in the UK, the infrastructure for student housing must keep pace with the increase in enrollment.

Student Accommodation Scenario

Particularly in big cities like London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Nottingham, accommodations near universities are in high demand and are being bought up quite quickly. As a result, students are looking for affordable accommodations outside the city and managing longer commutes to colleges and part-time work. Some students may also seek short-term housing while transferring between semesters or seeking permanent housing. But the availability of short-term lodging could be limited.

The Way Ahead

Though university or private accommodations have always been in demand, Purposely Built Student Accommodations (PBSA), have recently gained traction and become more popular among students. PBSAs can work like a charm in alleviating some of the stress and anxiety of finding the perfect living space.

Across the UK, PBSA providers prioritize the safety and security of their resident students, allowing students to focus on what matters – their studies and personal growth. They take great care in verifying that students are in a secure setting, both inside and outside of the accommodation, with all necessary security measures in place before allowing them to move in. They provide all the modern facilities students (like gyms, keyless entry, etc.) need to enjoy a comfortable stay.

As the availability of short-term accommodations depends on the property owner, students have the option to negotiate with PBSA providers to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Conclusion

Pursuing higher education in the UK is an excellent path towards building a successful global career. However, students must plan ahead and find suitable accommodation in advance. It’s always recommended to opt for accommodation (like PBSA) where there is a lot of hustle and bustle around the area and abundant part-time opportunities for students.

Such facilities are safer than private housing and are known to provide students with modern amenities and financial opportunities. By staying proactive and informed in these aspects, students can ensure that their journey towards academic success in the UK is smooth and fulfilling.

(Author is Co-founder of UniAcco – an extended arm of UniScholars)