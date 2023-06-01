The United Kingdom Government’s recent restrictions on student visa avenues are anticipated to decrease net migration, simultaneously ensuring the country continues to reap the fiscal rewards international students offer, according to an official statement.

The Office for National Statistics in the UK reported that net migration surpassed 500,000 individuals in the period from June 2021 to June 2022. The term ‘net migration’ is used to signify the balance when the number of immigrants – those relocating to a nation – surpasses the number of emigrants, or people leaving the country.

While temporary elements such as the Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes have bolstered this surge, the government highlights the role of student visas and dependents of international students. The past year saw the issuance of nearly half a million student visas, and there has been an astounding 750 percent rise in dependents of overseas students since 2019, with the count standing at 136,000 individuals.

Despite acknowledging the fiscal gains that international students bring to the UK, the government underscored the necessity of reducing overall migration and ensuring that the migration happening is maximally beneficial and skill-based.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman declared, “It is time for us to tighten up this route to ensure we can cut migration numbers and meet the government’s pledge to the British people to cut net migration. This is the fair thing to do to allow us to better protect our public services while supporting the economy by allowing the students who contribute the most to keep coming here.”

The proposed modifications to the student visa routes correspond with the government’s International Education Strategy commitments and are expected to significantly contribute to a reduction in net migration to more manageable levels. The government was quick to specify that the graduate route’s terms would remain unaffected.

The adjustments will come into effect at the beginning of next year, which has prompted the government to collaborate with the higher education sector to investigate alternative possibilities for students to bring their dependents while studying at reputed UK universities.

One key aspect of the overhaul is prohibiting overseas students from switching from student visas to work routes until they have completed their studies. Furthermore, the government intends to reassess the financial prerequisites for students and their dependents and to clamp down on international student agents suspected of abetting improper applications.

In response to these changes, Sanjay Laul, Founder and Advisor of education management company M Square Media (MSM), stated, “While it is understandable that the government is seeking to balance net migration and public services, the UK must remain a welcoming destination for international students. These changes need to be executed judiciously to prevent adverse effects on the diversity and vitality that foreign students bring to our campuses.”

Laul also stressed the economic contributions of international students, saying, “Their impact extends beyond the direct tuition fees; they also enhance local economies, create jobs, and stimulate cultural exchange. It is important to view international students not just as numbers in migration statistics, but as significant contributors to the UK’s socio-economic fabric.”

The proposed changes underline the delicate equilibrium between safeguarding the country’s interests and fostering a welcoming environment for international students, reinforcing the value they add to the UK’s educational landscape and beyond.

On a final note, Laul expressed optimism about the future. “We are hopeful that the UK Government’s exploration of alternative options for students to bring dependents will continue to encourage international students to choose the UK as their study destination. With careful planning and strategic collaboration between the government and the higher education sector, we can continue to foster a vibrant and diverse learning environment that benefits everyone. The students bring their skills and talents to the UK, and in return, they gain world-class education and experiences, forming a synergy that is beneficial for all parties involved.”

With these changes on the horizon, it is clear that the UK’s international education strategy is evolving, delicately balancing immigration control and valuing the significant contributions of its international students.

