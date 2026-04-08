UK has announced an increase in visa and immigration fees for international travellers starting April 8, affecting short-duration visitors, students and foreign workers, including those from India.

Visit Visas

Short-term visit visas of up to 6 months will cost £135, up from £127 — a rise of £8. Those applying for a longer 2-year visit visa will pay £506, an increase of £31 from the current £475. The 5-year visit visa fee goes up by £55 to £903, while the 10-year long-term visit visa will now cost £1,128 — £69 more than the current fee of £1,059.

Medical, Transit and Other Visas

Those seeking a private medical treatment visa for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months will pay £234, up from £220 — a rise of £14. For travellers passing through the UK, the direct airside transit visa fee goes up by £2.50 to £41.50, from the current £39. Those requiring a landside transit visa will pay £4.50 more, with the fee rising from £70 to £74.50.

There is no fee hike for the single-entry visa to replace a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP), which continues to cost £154, and the cost of Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (outside the UK) remains at £589.

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

The electronic travel authorisation (ETA) fee is set to rise from £16 to £20, an increase of 25%, from April 8, 2026. The cost of a short-term (up to 6 months, single or multiple entry) visa for Indians is Rs 16,469, while the ETA costs about Rs 2,500.

Route to Settlement

Those applying for the Route to Settlement will see the fee rise by £126, from £1,938 to £2,064. For other dependent relatives applying under the same route, the increase is steeper — the fee goes up by £222, from £3,413 to £3,635.

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Work Visas — Applications Made Outside the UK

For work visa applications made outside the UK, the Innovator Founder visa fee — covering the main applicant and dependants — rises by £83, from £1,274 to £1,357. However, the endorsement fee under the Innovator Founder route, payable to the endorsing body and excluding VAT, remains unchanged at £1,000. Those applying under the Start-up route, including the main applicant and dependants, will pay £30 more, with the fee going up from £465 to £495.

The Global Talent visa fees remain unchanged across the board. Whether an Approval Letter is required or not, the main applicant fee stays at £205 and £766 respectively, with dependants also continuing to pay £766. Similarly, Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) dependants and Tier 1 (Investor) applicants — both main applicants and dependants — see no change, holding at £766 and £2,000 respectively. The only increase in this category falls on Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) dependants, whose fee rises by £83, from £1,274 to £1,357.

The Skilled Worker visa fee for applications where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less — covering the main applicant and dependants — rises by £50, from £769 to £819. For those sponsored for over three years, the fee increase is steeper, going up by £99 from £1,519 to £1,618, again covering the main applicant and dependants.

For Skilled Worker applicants whose job falls on the Immigration Salary List, the fee for certificates of sponsorship issued for three years or less — covering the main applicant and dependants — rises by £38, from £590 to £628. For those on the Immigration Salary List with sponsorship issued for over three years, the fee goes up by £75, from £1,160 to £1,235, again covering the main applicant and dependants.

For Skilled Worker applicants applying under the Health and Care Visa, the fee for certificates of sponsorship issued for three years or less — covering the main applicant and dependants — rises by £20, from £304 to £324. For those with sponsorship issued for over three years, the fee goes up by £38, from £590 to £628, again covering the main applicant and dependants.

For Skilled Worker applicants whose job falls on the Immigration Salary List under the Health and Care Visa, the fee for certificates of sponsorship issued for three years or less — covering the main applicant and dependants — rises by £20, from £304 to £324. For those on the Immigration Salary List under the Health and Care Visa with sponsorship issued for over three years, the fee goes up by £38, from £590 to £628, again covering the main applicant and dependants.

Study Visas — Applications Made Outside the UK

For study visa applications made outside the UK, the Student visa fee — covering the main applicant and dependants — rises by £34, from £524 to £558. The Child Student visa sees an identical increase, also going up by £34 from £524 to £558. Those applying for a short-term student visa to study the English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months will pay £14 more, with the fee rising from £214 to £228. For the High Potential Individual visa, the fee remains the same at £880 for the main applicant and dependants.

Work Visas — Applications Made Inside the UK

For work visa applications made inside the UK, the Innovator Founder visa fee — covering the main applicant and dependants — rises by £103, from £1,590 to £1,693. Those applying under the Start-up route, including the main applicant and dependants, will pay £41 more, with the fee going up from £625 to £666.

For in-country applications, the Graduate Route fee — covering the main applicant and dependants — rises by £57, from £880 to £937. Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) applicants, including the main applicant and dependants, will pay £103 more, with the fee going up from £1,590 to £1,693.

For Skilled Worker visa applications made inside the UK, those with a certificate of sponsorship issued for three years or less will pay £58 more, with the fee rising from £885 to £943. For sponsorship of over three years, the increase is £114, taking the fee from £1,751 to £1,865, in both cases covering the main applicant and dependants.

For Skilled Worker applicants whose job falls on the Immigration Salary List, the fee for sponsorship of three years or less rises by £38, from £590 to £628, while those sponsored for over three years will pay £75 more, with the fee going up from £1,160 to £1,235.

Under the Health and Care Visa, Skilled Worker applicants with sponsorship of three years or less — whether on the Immigration Salary List or not — will pay £20 more, with the fee rising from £304 to £324. For those with sponsorship of over three years, again, whether on the Immigration Salary List or not, the fee goes up by £38, from £590 to £628. In all cases, the fees cover the main applicant and dependants. All other work visa categories applied for within the UK remain unchanged.

British Citizenship

The fee for naturalisation as a British citizen rises by £104, from £1,605 to £1,709. Also, the UK government is introducing a hike in passport fees for applications received from 8 April 2026, subject to Parliament’s approval. The UK online passport fee will rise from £94.50 to £102 for adults and from £61.50 to £66.50 for children when a standard online application is made from within the UK.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.