The cost of travelling to the UK has increased for international travellers. The electronic travel authorisation (ETA) fee is set to rise from £16 to £20, an increase of 25%, from 8 April 2026.

Most visitors to the UK require either an ETA or a visa, depending on their nationality and purpose of visit. Starting 25 February 2026, the UK introduced new travel regulations mandating that all international visitors, including those from visa-free countries to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before entry.

An electronic travel authorisation (ETA) allows travel to the UK for tourism or family visits for up to 6 months. The current application fee is £16, which will increase to £20 starting 8 April 2026.

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Electronic Travel Authorisation

An ETA is a digital travel authorization that allows a person to enter the UK; it is not a tax or a visa. An ETA is required for eligible travelers who pass through UK passport control and take connecting flights (transiting). An ETA is presently not required for travelers passing through Heathrow and Manchester airports without going through UK passport control.

British and Irish citizens, including dual nationals, currently do not need an ETA. However, since 25 February 2026, British dual nationals are required to show a valid British passport or a Certificate of Entitlement, costing £589, to enter the UK, as foreign passports alone will no longer suffice for travel.

Beginning on February 25, 2026, travelers from 85 visa-exempt nations, including the US, Canada, and France, are mandatorily required to get an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before boarding transportation to the UK.

India is not one of the nations where entering the UK does not require a visa. Indian nationals must apply for a visa to enter the United Kingdom. Indian tourists and business travelers must apply for a visiting visa for stays of up to six months. Indians will now need to apply for both a visa and an ETA.

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The cost of a short-term (up to 6 months, single or multiple entry) visa for Indians is Rs 16,469, while the ETA costs about Rs 2,500.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.