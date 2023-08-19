The United Arab Emirates remains a popular destination for international nationals. Rich people from various nations are eager to move to the United Arab Emirates to live, stay, and work. UAE is a federation of seven emirates, consisting of Abu Dhabi (the capital), Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. One way to become a citizen of the UAE and to be able to call the Emirates one’s own home is to obtain a UAE golden visa.

International talent can live, work, or study in the UAE on a long-term resident visa called the “Golden Visa” while also enjoying additional benefits. Investors, business owners, scientists, top students and recent graduates, pioneers in humanitarianism, and frontline heroes are eligible for the Golden Visa.

The United Arab Emirates has made numerous changes to its immigration policy, which went into effect on October 3, 2022, in order to become the world’s immigration center. With a population of over 3.8 million, Indians account for 38% of the UAE’s population.

Unlike in other Gulf nations, a holder of a golden visa can remain in the UAE without the support of a sponsor or job. The maximum time of stay outside the UAE to maintain the Golden Residence valid is unlimited. Previously, visa holders were required to return to the UAE every six months if they traveled overseas, but that requirement has been repealed.

UAE’s Golden Visa offers some exclusive benefits which include:

An entry visa for six months with multiple entries to proceed with residence issuance

A long-term, renewable residence visa valid for 5 or 10 years

The privilege of not needing a sponsor

The ability to stay outside the UAE for more than the usual period of six months in order to keep their residence visa valid

The ability to sponsor their family members, including spouses and children regardless of their ages

The ability to sponsor an unlimited number of domestic helpers

The permit for family members to stay in the UAE until the end of their permit duration, if the primary holder of the golden visa passes away.

The criteria for a Golden visa vary depending on the type of resident—an investor, an artist, an entrepreneur, etc. Here, we look at the way to get UAE Golden Visa through investment.

Investors in public investments

If you invest in an investment fund, you may be granted a Golden Visa for a period of 10 years without a sponsor, subject to the:

Submission of a letter from an investment fund accredited in the UAE stating that the investor has a deposit of AED two million, or

Submission of a valid commercial license or industrial license and a memorandum of the association stating that the investor’s capital is not less than AED two million

Submission of a letter from the federal tax authority stating that the investor pays the government no less than AED 250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand) annually.

Own the invested capital completely; it must not be a loan and

Provide proof of medical insurance for himself and his family (if any).

Real estate investors

If you own a property or a group of properties, you may be granted a Golden visa for a period of 5 years, renewable on the same conditions and without a sponsor subject to the:

Provision of a letter from the land department of the respective emirate stating that he owns one or more properties whose value is not less than 2 million dirhams

Purchase of a property with a loan from specific local banks approved by the competent local entity.

A single touch The Golden Visa Service is a comprehensive program that helps applicants save time and effort by streamlining the application and renewal processes for Golden Residence Visas. The service assists applicants with all parts of their visa applications, such as the issuing of supplementary visas, the regularization of status, the issuance of residency and identity documents, and the renewal of all of these at the same time.