The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that it will allow residents who are currently outside the country and whose residency permits have expired to return to the UAE, after current conditions in the region prevented their return due to airspace closures or the suspension of flights.

The decision will be in effect for one month starting from 28 February 2026 and will remain valid until 31 March 2026, without the need to apply for a new entry permit.

ALSO READ 8 tax haven countries without personal income tax for working employees

The decision will help residents who are abroad as a result of flight delays or airspace restrictions and whose residency permits expired on or after February 28, 2026. These people do not need to apply for a new entry visa in order to re-enter the UAE till 31 March 2026.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially cancelled the 2026 ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) board examinations for all centres in the UAE, according to a circular sent to school principals, reports Gulf News.

ALSO READ Green Card holders are waking up to a harsher reality under Trump

The decision follows earlier notices issued on March 1, March 3, and March 6, 2026, which had postponed the exams originally scheduled between March 2 and March 14 for CISCE-affiliated schools in the UAE.

CISCE confirmed that results for UAE candidates will be prepared using an alternative assessment mechanism, the details of which will be announced later.

ALSO READ DAAD Scholarships: Everything you need to know about studying in Germany for free

The UAE is on the brink of overcoming the current crisis stemming from Iranian attacks on Gulf states, a senior Emirati official said on Thursday to Khaleej Times, urging the public not to allow rumours to create confusion during a critical phase.

UAE authorities are repeatedly urging residents to rely on official sources for updates and avoid sharing unverified information online as the country responds to missile and drone incidents linked to the wider regional conflict.