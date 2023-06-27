Astons, the international experts on residency and citizenship through investment, has identified Saint Kitts & Nevis in the Caribbean as the golden passport nation with the strongest economic health for investors who are looking for the most potentially financially risk-free country to become a citizen of.

Astons has analysed national debt as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 32 countries that provide residency or citizenship via investment, to reveal which nations are in the best economic shape for investors.

Of all the 32 nations analysed, the USA ranks as the 6th-worst with national debt currently measuring at 115.3% of GDP, which might suggest why so many high-net worth US citizens are looking for somewhere more economically sound to invest their money.

Luxembourg’s Investor Visa sits top of the table, allowing residency through investment in a nation where national debt is equal to just 20.4% of GDP.

When looking specifically at nations that offer full citizenship through investment rather than just residency, Saint Kitts & Nevis is in the best economic health with national debt measuring just 25.3% of GDP.

Citizenship to the Caribbean nation is also on the more affordable side with the required investment amount starting at just $150,000.

Turkey is also in good economic health with national debt measuring 37.9% of GDP, while Vanuatu ranks third with debt currently at 48.2%.

Citizenship to Turkey will cost a minimum of $400,000 and take from around six months to process, while a golden passport for Vanuatu is more affordable at $130,000.

North Macedonia (51.6%), Malta (55.1%), Austria (62.9%), Grenada (70.3%), Jordan (91.9%), and Saint Lucia (96%) are the only other golden passport nations to have national debt at less than 100% of GDP.

Immigration Expert for Astons USA, Alena Lesina, says:

“Economic health is an important consideration for those who are looking to gain citizenship through investment in another country. Investors want to know that their money is in good hands and that they are becoming citizens of a thriving, or at least self-sustaining economy.

Why, after all, would you invest a substantial sum in a country that has piles of debt and an unpredictable economic outlook when you can instead funnel it into a healthy market elsewhere in the world. And in the case of Saint Kitts & Nevis, not only is your investment going into good hands, it’s also giving you unfettered access to one of the most stunning locations and enviable lifestyles in the world.”