Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has enlarged its list of recognised language competence tests for the Student Direct Stream (SDS) in an effort to increase overseas students’ access to Canadian education. SDS applicants will be able to take four new English language tests beginning August 10, 2023. The CELPIP General, CAEL, PTE Academic, and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) iBT Test have all been approved, with an emphasis on comprehensive language skills such as speaking, listening, reading, and writing.

Starting August 10, 2023, IRCC will accept language test results from additional organizations with the Student Direct Stream application. If one applies before this date, IRCC will only accept the IELTS academic or general training or TEF language test results.

Leading global educational assessment organisation ETS recently announced that their popular evaluation TOEFL iBT test has been approved by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for use in Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme. This significant development enables international students from India and 13 other countries to pursue their educational aspirations at renowned higher education institutions in Canada.

The TOEFL iBT test, created by ETS, is a respected, accepted and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency, used for study, work and immigration. ETS is a strategic partner with leading global higher education management group MSM Unify, where they both are committed to transform the global education landscape.

As per the IRCC records, over 2,26,450 Indian students went to study in Canada in 2022. With this record breaking number, Indian students formed the biggest group of international students to reach Canada for higher education purposes.

Earlier, students applying through the SDS route had only one English-language testing option. With the inclusion of the TOEFL iBT test, students now have a wider range of choices to demonstrate their English-language proficiency.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone in partnership with ETS,” said Avinav Sharma, Head of Strategy, MSM Unify. “The inclusion of the TOEFL iBT test benefits the students who utilise the SDS route and also empowers educational institutions by diversifying their applicant pool” he added.

Starting from August 10, 2023, students from select countries can include their TOEFL iBT test scores as part of their SDS application, streamlining the process and facilitating a smoother academic journey.

The TOEFL iBT test is widely accepted by 100% of Canadian universities. This announcement reflects ETS’s commitment to offering students increased choices, transparency, and seamless access to educational opportunities.

Speaking about this development, Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia said “we are delighted that TOEFL iBT has been accepted for Canada’s Student Direct Stream. This move will immensely benefit Indian students who take this route each year to study in Canada. With this move, institutions in Canada will have a wider choice of selecting from a wider applicant base, enabling a more diverse cohort at their campuses”