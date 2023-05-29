TOEFL iBT approved for Canada’s student direct stream

ETS announced today that the TOEFL iBT test has been approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for use in Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS), an expedited study permit processing program for international students who plan to enroll in one of Canada’s postsecondary designated learning institutions.

“We are thrilled to be unlocking more opportunities for students to access one of the world’s most desirable study abroad destinations,” said Rohit Sharma, Senior Vice President of Global Higher Education and Workskills at ETS. “Not only will the addition of TOEFL benefit the hundreds of thousands of students who take advantage of the SDS route each year, but institutions can feel confident knowing that they can access a wider pool of applicants who can demonstrate their skills with the premier test of English-language proficiency.”

The expansion to include TOEFL iBT is a welcome change for test takers who now have the option to select which test works best for them. Previously, only one English-language testing option was authorized for the SDS route.

Students can begin sending TOEFL iBT scores as part of their SDS application beginning August 10, 2023. According to the IRCC, as long as all eligibility requirements are met, most SDS applications are processed within 20 calendar days.

“The acceptance of TOEFL iBT for SDS route is a welcome step that will benefit lacs of Indian students aspiring to study in Canadian institutions. Indians are the biggest student population in Canada and this change will ease their visa and admission process, potentially making Canada an even more popular study abroad destination for Indian students.” said Maria Mathai, Founder – M.M Advisory Services, an overseas education consultancy.

The TOEFL iBT test is already accepted by 100% of Canadian universities and is also the world’s most widely accepted English-language test, used by more than 12,000 institutions in more than 160 countries worldwide.

Today’s announcement follows a recent announcement from ETS that it is enhancing the TOEFL iBT test beginning July 2023. The test will be the shortest among the three major English-language testing options on the market. In addition, test takers will experience a simplified registration process and increased score transparency.