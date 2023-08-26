By Saurabh Arora

Studying abroad, although it appears to be daunting at first glance, is an exciting opportunity to explore new cultures, expand your horizons, and gain a world-class education. However, along with the excitement come practical considerations, and one of the most crucial among them is finding safe and reputable accommodation. With the rise of online booking platforms, the process has become more convenient but also requires careful navigation to avoid potential scams.

Here are some essential insights to help you make informed decisions while seeking accommodation abroad.

Prioritize the Credibility

Given that finding housing is one of the primary elements to consider in one’s study abroad journey, it’s crucial to select esteemed platforms that have a solid reputation for connecting students with secure living spaces. Opt for platforms that offer a diverse range of services, including verified property listings, transparent payment processes, and authentic customer feedback. These platforms often implement rigorous verification protocols for property owners, which significantly diminishes the risk of falling victim to scams.

Property Listings

When you browse through potential accommodations, exercise a discerning eye when reviewing property details, images, and descriptions. Cross-reference this information with reliable sources to ensure consistency. Be cautious of listings that display vague descriptions, poor-quality images, or appear too good to be true in terms of amenities and pricing.

Verified Accommodations

It’s always a good idea to look for reviews and ratings of the accommodation you are considering. Prioritise the accommodations that have been meticulously verified by the platform or have garnered positive reviews from fellow students. Verified properties offer an extra layer of assurance, having undergone comprehensive checks to validate their legitimacy. Past residents’ thoughts can offer invaluable insights into the accommodation’s safety, convenience, and overall quality.

Making Payments

When encountering property owners or platforms that request substantial upfront payments or sensitive financial details prior to confirming your booking, it’s best to be tentative. Reputable accommodation platforms typically facilitate secure payment processes, enabling you to finalise payments once you have arrived and thoroughly inspected the property.

Avoid Too-Good-To-Be-True Deals

Be careful when encountering offers that appear excessively enticing or come with remarkably low price tags. Scammers frequently employ these tactics to entice unsuspecting students into their traps. By maintaining a vigilant approach and being skeptical of deals that seem too good to be true, you can safeguard yourself from potential scams and make more informed and secure housing choices.

Secure payment channels

Once you have finalised the housing and are about to make the payment, opt for secure and traceable methods, such as credit cards or established online payment gateways. Avoid engaging in transactions through unconventional means or making cash payments, as these avenues might prove challenging to trace, potentially leading to financial loss.

Local Regulations

Acquaint yourself with the rental regulations and practices applicable to your study destination. Having a firm grasp of your rights as a tenant and the responsibilities of landlords will empower you to identify any discrepancies or warning signs in accommodation agreements.

University Resources

Armed with a wealth of knowledge and experience, these departments offer a comprehensive understanding of safe and verified housing options. By seeking their guidance, you can navigate through a myriad of choices with confidence, ensuring not only a secure living arrangement but also peace of mind throughout your academic pursuits.

Accommodation Support Services

Credible student housing platforms often have a wide range of support services, from airport transfers to loan assistance, lease agreements, conflict resolution, and access to emergency support. Their comprehensive support services are tailored to ensure international students have pleasant study-abroad experiences. Utilising these services can amplify your sense of security and tranquillity.

Summing up

Safeguarding secure and dependable accommodation while studying abroad is pivotal for an enriching and harmonious experience. By prioritising credible accommodation platforms, meticulously assessing property listings, favouring verified lodgings, employing secure payment methods, and leveraging support services, you can substantially mitigate the risk of encountering scams. Your safety and comfort are paramount, and dedicating effort towards identifying suitable accommodation will contribute profoundly to a successful international education journey.

(Author is CEO & Founder – University Living)