Tips and strategies for investors when the global economy is slowing down

With the world facing the threat of an economic recession, the West’s economies failing, and geopolitical tensions on the rise, attracting investors’ attention can be difficult.

The World Bank has warned that the world economy is perilously close to falling into recession, predicting a sharp decrease in global growth to 1.7% this year – the lowest since 1991, with the exceptions of the recessions of 2009 and 2020.

This is a significant drop from the 3% growth previously estimated in June of last year. The stark decline is attributed to a number of factors, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the devastating impact of the Covid pandemic. The report also highlights the need for policymakers to address the effects of higher interest rates, which could further impede economic recovery.

However, there are certain strategies that can be employed to make sure you’re able to get the attention of potential investors. Here are five tips that can help you in your efforts to draw in investors in the current economic climate.

Focus on Long Term Potential

Despite the short-term uncertainties, investors are still looking for investments that have the potential to grow over the long term. Make sure to emphasize the long-term benefits of investing in your business or project. Explain how your business could provide a steady stream of income over the long term, or how it can become a market leader in the industry.

Don’t Skimp on Research

Investors want to know that you’ve done your due diligence when researching potential investments. Show them that you’ve taken the time to research the industry, the market, and the competition. Demonstrate that you’re knowledgeable about the industry and the trends that could affect your business.

Highlight Your Unique Value Proposition

Investors want to know what sets your project or business apart from the competition. They’re looking for something unique that could give your business an edge in the market. Make sure to highlight your unique value proposition and how it can help provide a competitive advantage.

Demonstrate Your Financial Discipline

Investors want to know that you’re able to manage the finances of your business or project effectively. Show them that you understand the importance of financial discipline and that you’re able to manage the finances with a responsible and conservative approach.

Understand the Risks

Investors want to know that you understand the risks involved in any investment. Explain how you’re mitigating the risks and how you’re managing the potential downside. Show them that you’re aware of the potential pitfalls and that you’re prepared to handle any unexpected risks that may arise.

(Author is Founder & CEO, Caerus3 Advisors, and Think-Tank)