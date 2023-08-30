By Abhinav Mital

199,182 students from India studied in the United States during the 2021–2022 academic year, which was a roughly 20% increase over the previous year, as per the Open Doors 2022 Report on International Educational Exchange, issued by the Institute of International Education and the State Department in November 2022.

As of July 2022, 96,000 Indian students were studying in Australia, forming the second-largest group of foreign students after China.

According to German Academic Exchange Service (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst – DAAD) data approximately 350,000 Indian students were registered at German universities in the winter semester 2021-22.

According to Education New Zealand, the country approved 1,677 student visa applications from India between last December and February this year.

Over the last decade, the quest for overseas education has experienced a transformative shift in India. Conventionally, study abroad programs were largely favored by the elite class due to their high costs, prestige associated with a university, and limited accessibility. However, this scenario has transformed significantly over time. The mindset of students has changed, with a growing emphasis on the quality of education and more accessibility, increasing the number of middle-class Indian students studying abroad.

A recent rise in “study abroad” for Indian students overseas captures the transformation of this trend. The growth could be attributed to the growing number of middle-class students who are now opting to study abroad.

Middle-Class Students in Study Abroad Programs

India’s middle class has seen a swift increase over the past decade, driven by economic growth, better living standards, and increased job opportunities. This socio-economic growth has resulted in an increased demand of high-quality education. Data from the Ministry of External Affairs highlights that there are 13 lakh Indian students studying abroad, and India will eventually take over from China as the home country of the highest number of International Students.

While the overall costs of education overseas remain significant, several factors have made it more accessible to the middle class. Financial assistance, education loans, and scholarships have become easily available, helping lessen the financial burden for aspiring students.

Besides, better job prospects and global networking opportunities are attracting middle-class students towards foreign study. Better chances of getting a higher-paying job and gaining a competitive edge in the job market in India or abroad, encourage them to invest in a study abroad experience.

Also, a broader range of subjects and niche courses abroad is what is attracting middle-class students. This tendency has been stimulated by the globalization of education and the prospect of gaining exposure to cutting-edge research and industry-specific training abroad.

Recently, students are exploring a new way to study abroad. Hybrid programs allow students to pursue a part of their degree in their home country, allowing them to save on cost while giving them the same learning experience as they would have gotten on campus. Students can complete their degree overseas and qualify for full post-study work rights. These programs offer students high ROI by combining high-quality education with affordable costs, enabling aspiring students to strike a balance between their academic ambitions and budget constraints.

To conclude

The shift in trend in study-abroad for Indian students from being an elite-dominated pursuit to one composed by the middle class indicates evolution towards a more inclusive and globally engaged education system. Notably, the evolving landscape of study abroad programs in India reflects the nation’s changing socio-economic dynamics. Moreover, the Indian government’s efforts and the rising number of students opting for study abroad experiences offer promising opportunities for the nation’s future, encouraging a generation of globally competitive and skilled individuals.

(Author is founder of The WorldGrad)