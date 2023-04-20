Tesla stock price down 8% after Q1 earnings

Tesla’s earnings and net income fell by more than 20% from the previous year. GAAP earnings were 73 cents, down 23% from the same quarter the previous year, while net income came in at $2.51 billion, down 24% from the prior year. TSLA stock listed on Nasdaq closed at $180.59, down by 2.02% and is quoting another 8% lower in the initial minutes of trading on Thursday.

Interactive Brokers’ Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick shares his view on what the Options market was expecting before the results.

Earnings season has been underway for a few days now, but this week marks the kickoff of the rarified list of megacap tech stocks. Even though Netflix (NFLX) reported earlier, its status as a “FAANG” stock is largely vestigial. It is currently the 17th highest weighted stock in the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) and #48 in the S&P 500 (SPX). Tesla (TSLA), by comparison, is #8 in SPX and NDX.

Beyond even TSLA’s mathematical importance in key indices is its outsized role in investors’ psyche. It is perpetually the most active stock and options class at our firm, with many ardently faithful holders.

Its founder and Chairman was a lightning rod even before his recent foray into social media mogul-dom. Even modest blips can create ripples throughout the broader market, as we noted just over two weeks ago. At that time, TSLA reported deliveries that may or may not have beaten published estimates, but certainly failed to impress investors after a sharp rally ahead of that release.

It is unusual for a company to release major news just prior to earnings, but we all know by now that TSLA is nothing if not unusual. TSLA announced another round of price cuts – its sixth this year – which has caused a modest decline in the share price. The move highlights the various moving pieces that investors need to reckon with.

Options traders do not seem particularly concerned that TSLA will disappoint – despite the very mixed responses to its past few earnings reports. The stock’s average post-earnings move is 7.41%, which is roughly what at-money, near-term options are currently pricing. But the last five moves were +10.97%, -6.65%, +9.78%, +3.23%, and -11.55%. In short, we’ve alternated between larger and smaller-than-average moves. Perhaps the options market is expected that it’s the turn for a smaller move.

As is customary, we see the highest probability placed on outcomes that are around the current price of the stock, but TSLA is unusual in that the cumulative probability of an upward move outweighs that of a downward move. We typically see a bias to the downside as holders purchase protective puts ahead of an earnings report. But remember, there is little that is typical about TSLA.

One might expect a bit more risk aversion for a stock that is closer to the high end of its year-to-date trading range. Perhaps the faithful view the recent 15% pullback from the highs to be a sufficiently low level from which to launch a new rally. We will know soon enough if that faith will be rewarded – again.