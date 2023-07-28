Sydney Housing Crisis: How government and universities are addressing students’ issues

By Amit Singh

The crisis in housing has had an immense impact on several worldwide cities, including Sydney. Despite a low vacancy rate of 1.1%, the city’s housing market is seeing an increase in international students following the pandemic. This inflow of students has created a need for cheap housing, forcing numerous parties to collaborate and address the issue. Universities are proactively addressing students’ issues and assisting them in navigating the housing market.

The universities are giving time for students to locate acceptable housing alternatives within their budgets, offering invaluable advice and assistance. On the other hand, the government is promoting the creation of new and additional student housing for public higher education institutions through governmental subsidies.

With this assistance, the government aims to reduce the housing shortage and make choices for international students more readily available. By attempting to close the gap between the government and the students, housing providers are also contributing to resolving the problem that students are currently dealing with.

Students must keep up with the most recent changes in the neighborhood housing market, particularly regarding rental costs. Additionally, the students should search for homestay choices to find accommodation within their price range. Making in-advance housing reservations is a sensible choice if you plan to move to Sydney soon or want to avoid accommodation issues in your next semester or intake.

Conclusion

There is cause for hope despite the difficulties brought on by Sydney’s housing crisis. There are initiatives underway to improve community involvement and expand the number of student-friendly housing alternatives. Collaboration between the public and private sectors can open the door to a more inclusive and accessible housing market, facilitating students’ ability to live independently and prioritise their academics.

(Author is Founder of UniAcco – an extended arm of UniScholars)