In a move seen as a significant step in promoting technological progress and cultural exchange, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently declared the inclusion of eight additional areas of study to the existing Optional Practical Training (OPT) program for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. This expansion is expected to offer a wider spectrum of opportunities for international students to obtain valuable work experience in the United States.

The new inclusions encompass a diverse range of disciplines. These are landscape architecture, institutional research, mechatronics, robotics and automation engineering technology/technician, composite materials technology/technician, linguistics and computer science, developmental and adolescent psychology, geospatial intelligence, and demography and population studies.

The STEM OPT program is designed to encourage international students to gain practical experience in their chosen field during or after their academic journey. The latest announcement, made on July 12 through a Federal Register notice, will enhance the program’s reach by offering international students a broader choice of fields in which they can gain work experience temporarily.

This decision aligns with the continuous efforts to draw more foreign STEM talent to the US. In the preceding year, the Biden administration expanded the program by adding 22 new fields of study.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, emphasized the importance of STEM innovation in addressing today’s complex challenges. “STEM education and training opportunities enhance the number and diversity of students excelling in STEM education and contributing to the U.S. economy,” he said.

The decision to expand came after the DHS reviewed nominations for 120 fields. Of these, only the eight aforementioned fields were selected.

OPT is primarily targeted at international students who are in the US on an F-1 visa, allowing them to gain practical experience in their fields of study. In the 2020-21 academic year, the program was utilized by over 200,000 international students to gain work experience in the US. The program typically allows students to work for a year, with STEM students having the option to extend it by two more years.

Stakeholders in the education sector enthusiastically welcomed the expansion announcement. Boundless, a firm facilitating immigration to the US, hailed this step, emphasizing that initiatives like STEM OPT are fundamental in promoting innovation, economic growth, and cultural exchange.

Raghwa Gopal, CEO of M Square Media (MSM), a leading education management company, echoed this sentiment.

“This is a milestone for international STEM students who aim to acquire real-world experience in their respective fields while contributing to the US economy,” Gopal said. “As we embrace an increasingly globalized world, the expansion of the STEM OPT program reiterates the commitment of the US to nurturing a diverse, innovative, and globally connected workforce.”

Furthermore, Gopal highlighted the positive impact on students and the broader education sector.

“By broadening the scope of the OPT program, we’re not only empowering students but also strengthening global collaborations within the education sphere,” he commented. “The knowledge and skills these students bring to the table will undoubtedly fuel technological advancements and drive economic growth.”

The move to expand the STEM OPT program is indeed a significant stride toward bolstering STEM education, equipping international students with practical skills, and reinforcing the US’s commitment to fostering a diverse and innovative workforce.