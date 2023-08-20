By Kunal Mehra

As admissions at the top US universities get more and more competitive each year, the one thing we know for sure is that colleges in the US are genuinely interested in who you are and what matters to you. Unlike what you might be used to in India, the US universities are looking for your personal stories, your hobbies, and how you meaningfully engage in your community, amongst other things.

In the US application, your extracurricular activities account for about 30% of the total weightage. With the elimination of SAT Subject Tests and universities going test-optional, and test-blind in some cases such as University of California schools, your extracurricular activities continue to carry a lot of weight. They are the way for Admissions Officers to know how you spend your time outside of your academics and what you really care about.

Your activities list provides admissions officers an insight into how passionate, creative, entrepreneurial, and original you have been while scaling these activities. Equally important for admissions officers is thoughtfulness and genuine interest in the activities you have chosen. Hence, it is crucial that you think outside the box and maximize your high school experience, to stand in the very competitive applicant pool.

But does this mean that you cram up your activities list, with everything under the sun?

Universities understand that students have a variety of interests, but a student listing ten different activities on the application, with no relation to their overall narrative is a red flag for the admissions officers. It is important to showcase yourself in the most sincere, and compelling light.

Indian students often wonder how they, as international applicants, can impress US universities. The answer lies in consistency and demonstrating the willingness to go outside of your comfort zone. This willingness can be showcased by taking on leadership positions, participating in competitions at the regional, national, or international level, or building your passion project to create real-time impact.

I’m often asked, how can I stand out from the crowd? What does the admissions officer want to read in my child’s application? Am I pursuing the ‘right’ extracurricular activities?

So how do you choose the right activity for you?

Choosing the right activities for your application is the first step of identifying your strengths, as well as the key to helping you differentiate yourself from your peers. First and foremost, it’s important to think of what you’re truly passionate about. Genuine interest in the activity means you’re more likely to build and excel in it.

Secondly, ensure you have done your research on your target universities and what they value in potential students. Most US Universities are often looking for well-rounded students who make valuable contributions to campus life and the wider community.

Thirdly, understand that admissions officers aren’t just looking for a long list of extracurricular activities. Staying focussed on few quality activities, will help you dedicate more time and energy to each of your chosen activities, resulting into more significant achievements and personal growth.

Lastly, seek to grow into leadership roles within unique and impactful activities.

Don’t forget, US universities want to see:

Longevity: Consistent time and effort, dedicated to an activity – they don’t want a jack of all trades and master of none!

Passion: They want to see you’re passionate about scaling your activities. Your end goal is not college admissions, but beyond that.

Leadership: You take initiative and step into leadership roles to create change and impact in your community.

The truth of college admissions is that top US universities seek students who showcase their ability to turn challenges into opportunities for growth and are able to create a positive impact on others during the process. This is how you can succeed in differentiating yourself from the majority of your competition.

(Author is Country Head, Crimson Education)