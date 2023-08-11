IELTS test takers who are looking for study permits through Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS) no longer need to obtain a minimum score of 6.0 bands in each individual section. The new rules, effective August 10, 2023, removes the requirement for IELTS Academic test takers in Canada to achieve a minimum score of 6.0 bands in all individual portions of the test.

The latest on IELTS test-takers applying via the SDS program now is that they will need an overall band score of 6.0 to qualify. The individual score of 6.0 bands in each section is no longer required. Piyush Kumar, Regional Director- South Asia and Mauritius, says, “This update represents a positive shift towards recognizing the comprehensive abilities of test-takers rather than focusing solely on individual band scores. We believe this change will provide greater opportunities for talented students worldwide to pursue their educational goals in Canada and also reflects authorities’ confidence in IELTS.”

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) have implemented the changes to make the application process easier for potential immigrants including Indian students. The IRCC’s significant improvement intends to make the application procedure easier for overseas students who want to study in Canada. Previously, a minimum score of 6 bands was required in each individual part.

Students and professionals must pass the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) in order to study or pursue careers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and many other countries. A person taking the test to move to an English-speaking country for study or work will have their writing, speaking, and hearing abilities evaluated.

IELTS is India’s most popular English Language Proficiency Test, and test-takers will find it even more appealing for the Canada SDS program. The Student Direct Stream (SDS) category is a study permit processing scheme for overseas students wishing to enroll in post-secondary authorized learning institutions in Canada.

The SDS program has regularly provided eligible students with a streamlined and expedited pathway to study in Canada. It expedites immigration procedures and allows students to move more smoothly to Canadian educational institutions. The IELTS academic and general training test fees have recently been raised to Rs. 16,250.

The rule change will improve the application procedure for overseas students applying to the SDS program in Canada. By eliminating the specific component score criteria, Canadian universities offer possibilities for outstanding Indian students who may excel in some areas but struggle in others.