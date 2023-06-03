Purpose-Built Student Accommodation or PBSA is a popular mode of stay during the period when international students pursue their course in many countries including the UK. In the past, university students lived in dorms owned by the universities or in student housing cooperatives. Private investors and developers have built and operated student housing in recent years, tapping into this market. No wonder, the PBSA are mostly found in UK cities with universities as they are in demand there. FromLondon, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Liverpool, Leeds to Sheffield, PBSAs can be found anywhere in these UK cities.

Here’s more on PBSA – their types, how to find PBSA closer to your university and important watchouts before entering into agreements. Two leading industry experts share their views:

Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, Fly Homes & LeverageEdu Group

There basically are two broad types of accommodation options available to students who want to study abroad – PBSAs (Purpose-built Student Accommodations) and Non-PBSAs. More than 65% of our students prefer the PBSA option because they are student-friendly, have all amenities mostly included and are maintained well with 24×7 security and maintenance staff available. Most times students prefer such properties because they are in close vicinity to student-subs and universities. Students also have the choice of getting a private room with shared or private bathrooms with most PBSAs.

On the other hand, Non-PBSAs are privately owned properties, such as apartments or shared houses, that are not specifically designed for student living. These apartments normally have similar structures but in most cases come with added cost for basic amenities, maintenance, and food. There is also a good chance they will be situated in sub-urban residential areas that don’t always give you the energy a PBSA environment would.”

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO – University LIving

For students understanding the intricacies of the PBSA tenancy agreement is crucial to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

First and foremost, research is key. They should thoroughly understand the PBSA Tenancy policies that apply to the country they will be studying in. This will help them grasp their rights and responsibilities as a tenant, allowing them to make informed decisions throughout their stay.

Additionally, they should familiarize themselves with the local rental market and the average rental prices in their desired location. This will help them set a realistic budget and avoid any potential scams or overpriced accommodations. When it comes to studying abroad, one of the most crucial aspects for students is finding suitable and secure accommodation in their host country.

Fortunately, the rise of student accommodation platforms has made this process much easier and seamless. Such platforms specialize in connecting students with reliable international accommodations, offering diverse listings, transparent information, easy booking, support, and value-added services, simplifying the process and benefiting students.

Lastly, it is advised to always read the tenancy agreement thoroughly before signing and students should pay attention to the terms and conditions, including the duration of the tenancy, rent payment schedule, and any additional charges or rules imposed by the landlord. If the students are equipped with this knowledge they can embark upon their study abroad journey with confidence, knowing that they have taken the necessary steps to secure suitable accommodation and make the most of their international education experience.