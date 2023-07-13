By Madhur Gujar

The ‘approved visa’ stamp on the passport is a dream come true moment for a student. They have got admission to their desired college and will be staying in their dream country. Amid all the happiness, they are worried about the student accommodation. A lot of finance is already spent on tuition fees and the visa process. And yet another huge and important expense is on the way. They are in search of the right accommodation, which needs to be affordable, in a good vicinity and near to the college or university. Below are the types of accommodation and the solution to find the best accommodation that is not heavy on the pocket.

Types of accommodation for students studying abroad

On-Campus Accommodation

On campus, accommodation is often student housing located within the institution or in the proximity of the institute. While searching for one, you may come across terminology like “Halls of residence” or “Student apartments,” which are associated with on-campus housing.

Halls of residence

Halls of Residence are a sort of student housing provided by universities and colleges during their academic tenure. Typically, residential halls are located on campus or within walking distance of the institution. This stay is mostly chosen by first-year and freshman-year students. As the stay is on campus, a student can enjoy college life to the fullest. They get the chance to get closely associated with the student communities and clubs. The social circle is also built as the student is staying with them. The cost of commuting is also decreased as the housing is either on campus or within walking distance.

Off-Campus Accommodation

Off-campus Accommodation as the name suggests is located outside of the university’s borders. This can be at any location and in any area of the city; they are typically privately owned or have different types such as PBSAs, Homestays, and so on.

Purpose Built Student Accommodations (PBSA’s)

Purpose Built Student Accommodations are exclusively designed and well-built for students by private developers. All the amenities and services offered in a PBSA are “student-centric”. They are always located in prime locations. PBSA keeps students entertained with some nowhere else found amenities like game rooms, cinema, sauna, etc.

Homestay

Homestays are a type of student housing that provides all the comforts of home while away from home. Most students who apply for homestays find local host families through university contacts or famous internet services. A separate furnished bedroom, communal kitchen/bathroom space, access to the living area and house, and internet connection with meals supplied are some of the fundamental benefits of staying at a homestay. Homestays are best for students who suffer from loneliness and homesickness. It is one of the cheapest kinds of student housing. You will be able to swiftly adjust to the country’s culture and comprehend how things function.

Things to keep in mind while selecting the accommodation

Budget

Before hunting for student accommodation keep check on the budget. Many different forms of student housing are available to suit various budgets. If you have a limited budget, there are economical student accommodation alternatives such as PBSAs and homestays; if you have a larger budget, studio apartments might be a popular choice.

Amenities

Amenities play a significant role in your decision-making process when reserving student housing. Every lodging should include basic facilities such as adequate bedding, a desk, a chair, energy and water supply, gas, WiFi, and so on. Aside from that, many various types of student housing contain extra facilities such as a gym, fitness facility, swimming pool, theatre, gaming room, and so on. Check your primary necessities first, then your secondary desires.

Location

The location also plays a vital role while selecting the stay. A good location for student housing should be close to the university and the hustle and bustle of the city. The location of the lodging must also be convenient to food shops, hospitals, the city centre, transit lines, and other amenities. When it comes to student housing, compromising on distances to the sites stated above is a significant red flag.

Personal Preferences

Every student is unique, whether in terms of talent, professional objectives, country, or study curriculum. Similarly, everyone’s lifestyle requirements are unique. Some students choose to live simply, while others want to live more comfortably with the aid of extra facilities. You may choose your lodging based on the lifestyle you wish to live. To choose among the best sorts of student housing, you need to be aware of the possibilities accessible in your region. Most essential, consider your budget and lifestyle preferences when away from home.

