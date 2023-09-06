One of the top choices for Indian students has always been studying in UK universities. One in every four world leaders studied in the UK, therefore, if you want to accomplish great things in life, you are at the proper spot in the UK. In an exclusive interview with Financial Express Online, Madhur Gujar, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Amberstudent shares interesting insights on UK education. Excerpts:

How are UK universities rated compared to their global counterparts?

When examining the world of higher education, the prominence of UK universities is undeniable. According to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Oxford and Cambridge consistently occupy the top two positions, illustrating their commitment to providing superior quality education even today.

Looking further into the statistics, an impressive 26 UK institutions have secured spots among the top 200 universities worldwide. That’s quite an achievement, reflecting the UK’s dedication to academic excellence.

The success continues in other rankings as well. In the 2023 QS World University Rankings, four renowned UK universities – the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Imperial College London, and UCL (University College London) – ranked among the top 10.

Oxford, Cambridge, and many other respected UK universities are not just names but torchbearers of a legacy. They represent a blend of rich history and modern innovation, and that’s what makes the UK’s educational landscape not just impressive but inspiring.

Which are the in-demand courses for Indian students in the UK?

Many Indian students are drawn to the UK’s renowned universities, and it’s easy to see why. With an array of top-notch courses that lead to promising career paths, the UK has become a magnet for ambitious minds.

The country’s higher education system continues to dazzle in various disciplines. If you’re inclined towards Business Studies, Engineering, Humanities, or STEM subjects, you’re in luck; these fields are where the UK truly shines.

Now, if you’re looking for specifics, here’s where things get really interesting. Indian students are finding their calling in courses like Business Analytics, Data Science, Computer Science, and highly sought-after programs like MBA and MIM.

But that’s not all. Other areas like MBBS, Finance, International Business, Accounting, Law, Architecture, Construction Management, Engineering, Fashion, and Interior design also rank among the top 10 best courses to study in the UK.

The combination of tradition and innovation makes the UK’s offerings so unique. Students are not just learning; they’re getting early hands-on experience and preparing to make meaningful contributions in their chosen fields.

How should students start searching for accommodation options in the UK?

Looking for the perfect spot to call home while studying in the UK? It can feel like piecing together a puzzle, but don’t worry; we’re here to help.

Here’s a run-down from someone who’s been there, aiming to help you find a place that fits you like a glove.

Start Early: Don’t wait until the last minute. Get a jump on things so you can take your pick of the best spots. The early bird gets the worm, or in this case, the cozy room near campus!

Chat with the University: Your school’s housing services are like those friends who know all the best places in town. They can point you to on-campus and off-campus places that match your budget and taste.

Go Digital: Websites, university housing portals, and student-housing platforms like amberstudent are your next best friends. Take a virtual tour from the comfort of your sofa and explore room types, locations, and how much you’ll need to spend each month.

Hit Up Fellow Students: Want the real scoop? Reach out to other students online. A quick chat in a student forum or Facebook group can lead to some golden advice.

Location, Location, Location: Think about what’s essential for you. A quick stroll to the university? A bustling neighborhood? Or a quiet corner to focus on studies? Consider your budget, the local vibe, and those must-have amenities.

Check It Out: If you can, pay a visit. A virtual tour or an in-person look-see can give you a feel for the place. It’s like test-driving a car; you’ll know if it’s right when you see it.

Safety First: Your family would say it, and so will we: ensure the place is safe and secure. You’ll sleep better at night.

At the end of the day, finding your new home in the UK is a journey, and it should be a fun one! At amberstudent.com, we’re here to help make this big step feel like a walk in the park, offering choices in the form of accommodation that are just as unique as you are!