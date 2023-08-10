If you’re looking to study in Australia, there are many tools available to help you find the right course for you and learn about living, studying and working in Australia. Once you have decided on your preferred course, start looking into scholarships.

There are many grants, scholarships and bursaries available to assist you financially with your studies in Australia. Some are offered by the Australian Government, others by education providers, and public and private organisations. You can initiate considering various options with your education provider’s admissions team or international office.

The Australian Government provides funding through the Destination Australia Program to help tertiary education providers fund scholarships of up to $15,000 per year for students to study and live in regional Australia. Destination Australia funds eligible tertiary education providers to offer scholarships to domestic and international students to study and live in regional Australia.

The grant application period for the academic year 2024 of the Destination Australia Program is now open via the Community Grants Hub.

The 2024 round of the program offers scholarship funding of up to $15,000 per student, per year, for approximately 551 domestic and international students commencing their studies in 2024.

Applications must be submitted by 9:00 pm on 10 August 2023. Please note this application process is for eligible tertiary education providers only and is not for students who wish to apply for a scholarship in 2024.

In addition, there are the Australia Awards which are prestigious international scholarships and short courses run by the Australian Government and managed through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. They offer the next generation of global leaders an opportunity to undertake study, research and professional development in Australia.

The Research Training Program provides block grants to eligible Australian universities to support domestic and overseas students undertaking higher degrees by research. Students can receive scholarships as a tuition fees offset, a stipend for general living costs, and/or allowances related to the ancillary cost of research degrees.

While the majority of international students in Australia pay full fees for their studies, there are a number of other scholarships available to help international students study in Australia.

In the unlikely event that your education or training provider defaults (closes or stops delivering your course), there is tuition protection to support you with finding an alternative course and provider, or receiving a refund from the Tuition Protection Service. The Tuition Protection Service (TPS) assists international students whose education providers are unable to fully deliver their course of study.