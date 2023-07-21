If you need another reason to study in Australia, overseas students participating in courses related to labour shortages can now apply to live and work in Australia for an extended period of time. The good news for students studying in Australian universities is that from July 1, 2023, international higher education graduates with eligible qualifications are being granted an extra two years of post-study work rights.

International graduates enrolling in relevant courses such as teaching, nursing, and engineering will be eligible for a two-year extension of post-study work privileges beginning July 1, 2023.

The list of eligible courses includes – Bachelor of Education (Primary), Bachelor of Nursing, Master of Engineering, Bachelor of Agricultural Science, Master of Physiotherapy.

Extensions will increase from two years to four years for select Bachelor degrees while for select Masters degrees, the extension will be three years to five years. For all doctoral degrees, the extensions will increase from four years to six years.

There are nearly 3,000 courses that are eligible and are available at the Department of Education, Government of Australia website.

International graduates enrolling in these courses will have their Temporary Graduate visa extended for an extra two years. Temporary Graduate visa is for international students who have recently graduated with a degree from an Australian institution. It lets you live, work and study in Australia, temporarily.

If you already hold a post-study work visa, you are still eligible for the additional 2 years with a select degree. Applicants with a select degree are only eligible to be granted the extended 2 years once and further applications for the extension will be made invalid.

Australia is now experiencing a skills deficit. Skill and labor shortages are affecting businesses of all sizes and industries.