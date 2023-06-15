By Sachin Jain

For those who wish to study abroad and pursue higher education in an overseas institution after finishing their Class 12 board exams, adequate information about the programmes, colleges, admission requirements, tests, and other factors that go into making the best choice needs to be there.

Studying abroad can be an exciting opportunity for personal and academic growth. Furthermore, it gives students an opportunity to experience new a culture and gain global exposure that helps to enhance their future career prospects.

Whether an aspirant needs to take an entrance test or not will depend on the country they plan to study, and the specific requirements of the universities or programmes they are applying to. In some instances, universities may evaluate an applicant’s academic record, work experience, and other details as part of their admissions process. It is important to research specific requirements of the university or program one is interested in to determine which tests they need to take.

One mandatory requirement could be exhibiting proficiency in English language, if one is taking admission in a predominantly English-speaking country, such as the US, UK, Ireland, Canada or Australia. Typically, students are assessed for Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing abilties. While study abroad aspirants could take formal coaching classes to prepare, they could also use Free Practice Tests, Practice Sets or The Insider’s Guide available for the TOEFL iBT test.

Students must also be conscious about picking a test with wide acceptance, so that their test score is relevant across. As an example, the TOEFL test scores are accepted in more than 11500+ universities in over 160 countries.

Here are some quick suggestions that should help aspirants with their study abroad journey after Class 12 exams:

Research relevant options

Students should investigate different countries and universities that offer programs in their field of interest. They can have access to global information, improve their employment opportunities, speak clearly, engage in cross-cultural interactions, and take part in international innovation projects.

Choose the program wisely

An aspirant should choose a program that aligns with their academic goals and interests. This can be done by looking into the curriculum, faculty, and research opportunities.

Identify the admission requirements

One should make sure to meet the admission requirements for the programme they are interested in, which may include tests like the TOEFL or GRE, academic transcripts, and letters of recommendation.

Pick your assesments wisely

There are assesemnts available, such as TOEFL iBT that can be taken from home, if the test takers prefers that over going to a test centre. If the test duration is a consideration, then the TOEFL iBT is less then two hours.

Be financially prepared

Studying abroad can be expensive. Researching the cost of living in the country one plans to study in, and the budget should be done accordingly. Students should conduct preliminary study at the universities and colleges beforehand; this will give them an idea about the expenses they have to bear.

Research scholarships and financial aid

Research the scholarships and financial aid options available for international students. Look into both university-specific scholarships and external scholarships that are available for the field of study an individual wishes to choose. Recently, ETS partnered with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) to launch the ‘UK-India TOEFL Scholarship’, to offer financial assistance to students pursing higher education in the UK.

Apply early

Many universities have early application deadlines, so an aspirant should make sure to apply well in advance. One should give enough time to themselves to prepare the application materials and complete any necessary tests or exams.

Prepare for the cultural transition

Living in a new country can be challenging, so it’s important for a student to prepare for the cultural transition. They should learn about the customs, traditions, and social norms of the country they plan to study in.

Take care of the logistics

An aspirant should make sure they have all the necessary paperwork for visas and travel ready. They should plan their travel itinerary and look into options for housing and transportation.

Apply for visas

Once an aspirant is accepted into a programme, they should start the process of applying for a student visa, checking the visa requirements for the country they plan to study in and gathering all the necessary documents.

Planning travel and accommodation

Once they have secured their visa, they should start planning the travel and accommodation, look into housing options, transportation, and other logistics.

Remember that studying abroad can be a rewarding experience that can help one grow both personally and academically. With proper planning and preparation, students can make the most of their time abroad and achieve their academic and career goals.

(Author is Country Manager, ETS India)