Students going abroad for studying in international colleges have to look for accommodation that is not only near to their university but also equipped with all the necessary amenities. Private developers construct homes exclusively for university students called purpose-built student accommodations (PBSA). PBSAs can be self-contained studio apartments or cluster flats with private kitchens but shared living space.

Sayantan Biswas, Co-Founder, UniAcco (An extended arm of UniScholars) provides an overview of PSBA, their benefits, structure and the watchouts before signing the dotted line on the agreement.

Finding suitable student accommodations tops the list of important factors to consider when studying abroad. Among the likes of private residences and college dorms; purpose-built student accommodations (PBSA) have become popular among international students due to their convenience and modern amenities.

PBSAs offer agreements that ensure the inclusion of modern utilities, in contrast to private housing, where students have to bear additional expenses of electricity, wifi, and water supplies. This empowers students to better manage their monthly expenses without having to set aside a separate budget for these costs.

Protection against ambiguous evictions is another benefit offered by PBSAs. Fixed lease agreements provided by such entities ensure that landlords don’t take advantage of students and be accountable for problems that may occur during their stay. For instance, if the specified building is under construction for 3-4 months, landlords are accountable for fulfilling the lodging demands of the students by providing them with alternative accommodations.

Moreover, countries like the UK offer a complete refund of accommodation fees if PBSAs fail to meet the expected standards or if students encounter security or infrastructure issues. In the UK specifically, the policy of submitting accommodation fees to a government agency upon payment by the provider further motivates students to opt for PBSAs while studying abroad. This system ensures accountability and reassurance for students, knowing that the government protects their fees.

PBSA tenancy provides students studying abroad with several advantages. It guards against ambiguous evictions, incorporates utilities in the rental agreement, and offers options for reimbursements in the event of unacceptable conditions. These characteristics make PBSA a desirable alternative for students searching for cosy, safe, and dependable housing while pursuing their studies abroad.