Stock price of Credit Suisse cracks 60% ahead of market opening

Credit Suisse shares are set to open lower than the previous day’s close. Credit Suisse Group AG ADR which closed at $2 yesterday, is quoting $0.80 in the pre-market session today, down by almost 60%. Other banking stocks are showing mixed sentiments. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. fell 0.7% each, while Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. remained unchanged. First Republic Bank, which was rescued for $30 billion last week, fell 20% after losing a third of its value on Friday.

Stock price of First Republic Bank is falling as S&P Global Inc. downgraded First Republic Bank’s credit rating for the second time in a week on Monday, warning that a $30 billion rescue deal had not resolved the lender’s problems.

First Republic, which has already lost 80% in just 10 days, is now on course to continue its downward trend as a result of the ratings cut. Shares lost up to 37% of their value before recovering half of those losses.

First Republic’s long-term issuer credit rating was cut by S&P from BB+ to B+, after the lender had already been placed in the sub-investment grade, or junk, category last Wednesday. The ratings agency stated that although easing near-term liquidity strain, a recent $30 billion infusion from some of Wall Street’s largest lenders may not be enough to address the “severe” issues the bank is now likely to face.

UBS Group AG’s is acquiring Credit Suisse and under the terms of the all-share transaction, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares held, equivalent to CHF 0.76/share for a total consideration of CHF 3 billion. The transaction is not subject to shareholder approval. Following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States earlier this month, the takeover of the 166-year-old Swiss lender only adds to investor jitters.

Holders of additional tier 1 bonds will be wiped out under the terms of UBS Group AG’s acquisition of Credit Suisse.