scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

S&P 500 index expected to gain 9.3% over the next 12 months: FactSet

At the sector level, the Energy and Health Care sectors are expected to see the largest price increases.

Written by Sunil Dhawan
S&P 500 index, price target, stocks, sectors, gainers,
Some strategists are currently expecting the benchmark to end 2023 just below 4,100.

Wall Street faces challenges in predicting equities as AI rally accelerates, with S&P 500 Index advancing 15%, making it difficult for analysts. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin predicts stock gains, while Morgan Stanley’s Wilson and JPMorgan Chase’s Kolanovic warn investors. Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian optimistically predicts a renewed downswing. Some strategists are currently expecting the benchmark to end 2023 just below 4,100. According to Citigroup Inc. strategists at the bank, the S&P 500 Index could tumble to 4,000 by year-end and have initiated a new target of 4,400 by mid-2024.

FactSet’s most current target price projection for the S&P 500 index is 4823.78, representing a 9.3% increase over the next 12 months.

Since March 31, the price of the S&P 500 has increased by 7.4% (to 4411.59 from 4109.31). According to FactSet, the industry analysts in aggregate predict the S&P 500 will see a price increase of 9.3% over the next 12 months. This percentage is based on the difference between the bottom-up target price and the closing price for the index as of July 6. On July 6, the bottom-up target price for the S&P 500 was 4823.78, which was 9.3% above the closing price of 4411.59.

Also Read

The bottom-up target price is calculated by aggregating the median target price estimates (based on company-level estimates submitted by industry analysts) for all the companies in the index.

At the sector level, the Energy (+23.0%) and Health Care (+15.6%) sectors are expected to see the largest price increases, as these two sectors had the largest upside differences between the bottom-up target price and the closing price on July 6.

On the other hand, the Consumer Discretionary (+3.8%) and Information Technology (+4.6%) sectors are expected to see the smallest price increases, as these two sectors had the smallest upside differences between the bottom-up target price and the closing price on July 6.

At the company level, the 10 stocks in the S&P 500 with the largest upside and downside differences between their median target price and closing price (on July 6) are as below:

top 10

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 16:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS