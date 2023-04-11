Setting up business abroad, tax planning, children education are some of the key reasons for investing abroad

Exploring new business and investment opportunities, high rental returns, subsidised education for children and wider career prospects, better tax planning and wealth management and visa-free travel around the world are a few reasons why people are exploring real estate investment options outside India and residency and citizenship by investment.

The 14th edition of IREX will be held on 14th and 15th April, 2023 at The St. Regis, Mumbai. The show is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of international real estate investment, residency and citizenship across the world. The conclave will bring together international real estate companies, residency and citizenship consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders from all over the world, under one roof.

Also Read: Key reasons why Indian entrepreneurs invest abroad to seek business residency

The conclave’s focus is on international real estate and immigration by investment and will have participants from over 15 countries viz. Dubai, Canada, UK, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Spain, Austria, Germany, Turkey, Dominica and EB5 companies from USA that offer real estate investment or residency/citizenship by investment options. The projects and programs showcased will have an investment size of Rs 2 crores onwards.

Nicholas A. Mastroianni, III, President of U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), expressed his excitement about the initiative, stating that they are eager to meet with investors in Mumbai to discuss their latest EB-5 projects and unique investor financing program. Their TSX Broadway project is almost complete and has already received USCIS approvals. Mastroianni hopes that with the assistance of their team and immigration attorneys, they can help Indian investors and their families plan for a future in the United States for studying or working and provide them with a clear understanding of why the EB-5 visa program is a superior option compared to other visa alternatives.

The major participants of this show are US Immigration Fund, CMB Regional Centers; Donoso & Partners; EB5 United; Pine Street Real Estate, Dubai; Mirum Group, Greece; Amber Star Real Estate, Portugal; Harvey Law Group; Citizen Lane; Smart Homes Development, Greece; Adventum Wealth & Salboy, UK; Sobha LLC & many more.

According to the publication Investment Migration Insider the world investment immigration market is growing at an annual rate of 23% and if the trend continues it would reach USD 100 billion in revenue by 2025. A popular choice amongst the many investment destinations for residency & citizenship are Canada, USA, Greece, Dubai in the Indian Market.

Ignacio Donoso, Esq., Managing Attorney of the firm of Donoso & Partners confirms the uptick in interest in the U.S. EB-5 immigrant investor program. He further observes “We have also seen that U.S. and Canadian immigration programmes have been able to recover from some of the visa processing delays experienced during the 2020-2022 period.”

According to Brennan Sim, Global Sales, EB5 United, “We leverage on our experience and expertise gained from navigating through multiple market cycles to effectively structure deals and facilitate global mobility for our clients and their capital. Our mission is to help investors realize their American dream by securing a green card and a complete return on their investment of $800,000. Our focus on rural projects allows our clients to enjoy faster processing times and bypass investor backlogs in countries like India and China.”

Apart from the exhibition, the conclave will focus on various aspects and prospects of international real estate & immigration with individual country presentations addressed by real estate & immigration experts and lawyers from leading international companies specialised in the field.

This conference will focus mainly on the trends in international investments with various financial and legal implications on investing abroad. An EB5 Experts panel discussion will also take place during the conclave to discuss why now is a great time to apply for the USA EB5 Investor Visa Program.

“CMB Regional Centers is one of the most successful regional centers in the EB-5 Industry. EB-5 provides the opportunity to earn a permanent U.S. visa (Green Card). Currently, CMB has two available EB-5 investment opportunities with our long term partner Hillwood Development which is a top multinational real estate company based in Dallas, Texas. CMB and Hillwood represent the most successful regional center-developer relationship in the industry maintaining a 100% track record of project approval and return of capital to investors”, says Matt Hogan, VP of Project Development, CMB Regional Centers.

“We believe in fulfilling dreams of our clients and giving them highest return on their investments. which is why we’ve brought together the greatest real estate professionals from across the globe together under one roof to deliver the best”, says Mohammad Zabih Alem, CEO, Pine Street Real Estate – one of the exhibitors at IREX.

Real Estate & Immigration Companies from 15+ countries will be exhibiting at International Real Estate Expo [IREX] & IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2023, Mumbai. IREX is organised by GMN Media Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi. This Conclave is a unique B2C show with a track record of thirteen successful shows since 2015.